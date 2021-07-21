A&P Finance Committee to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission (A&P) Finance Committee will meet at noon July 26 at the A&P Office, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes financial reports, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, at bbrown@explorepinebluff.com, or or Sheri Storie, A&P director, at sstorie@explorepinebluff.com.

Auditorium panel sets meeting

The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet by conference call at noon July 27. To join the meeting or for details, contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email Teresa Rash at tlrash@pinebluff.com.

U.S. Army Corps to reopen parks

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District, will reopen Sheppard Island Park today and Rising Star Park on Thursday.

Sheppard Island is located adjacent to Emmett Sanders Lock and Dam at Pine Bluff. The park is a day use area only with a boat ramp. No fees are charged to use the boat ramp or to bank fish at the park, according to a news release.

Rising Star is near Moscow. USACE closed Rising Star Park during the Arkansas River flood of 2019. The high flows caused widespread damage that required extensive repairs, including shower house and park attendant building replacement, new electrical service, removal of tons of sediment and debris and repaving the damaged entry road.

Rising Star campsites are available for reservations and need to be made at www.recreation.gov or (877) 444-6777. No fees will be collected on-site. Details: Pine Bluff Site Office at (870) 534-0451 or www.swl.usace.army.mil.