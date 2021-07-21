Arts academy gets temporary leader

ROGERS -- A senior education adviser to Gov. Asa Hutchinson will temporarily serve as chief executive officer of the Arkansas Arts Academy through the next school year.

The charter school on Monday announced Allison Roberts will fill the position while the Board of Directors conducts a national search for its next permanent CEO, according to a news release posted on the school's Facebook page.

Roberts, 55, has experience in numerous roles including visual artist, kindergarten through college art educator, arts consultant, national professional development facilitator, author, school administrator, accreditation evaluator and education policy adviser, according to the news release. She has a doctorate in leadership for educational equity from the University of Colorado at Denver.

Her salary will be $120,000 for the year, according to Jeff Hunnicutt, a board member. Roberts will begin the job the first week of August. The new school year begins Aug. 4.

The announcement came about a month after the board opted not to renew the contract of then-CEO Richard Burrows, whom the board hired in August following a nationwide search. The board decided not to renew Burrows' contract during a special meeting June 9. His last day with the school was June 30.

Arkansas Arts Academy operates two campuses in Rogers, one for grades K-6 and another for 7-12. It has an enrollment of about 1,215 students in grades K-12, Hunnicutt said. The school's enrollment cap is 1,225.