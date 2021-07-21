ASGA adds three championship sites

The world of amateur golf descended on Arkansas two years ago.

Blessings Golf Club played host to a pair of thrilling NCAA Division I championships in late spring, and a week later, some of the same names trekked south from Fayetteville to participate in the annual Arnold Palmer Cup at The Alotian Club in Roland.

It won't be long until both sites, which opened months apart in 2004, get their shot to host the Arkansas State Golf Association's championships.

The ASGA announced changes to its premier event this spring, with the state championships set to make inaugural trips to the Blessings, the Alotian Club and Rogers' Pinnacle Country Club in 2026, 2027 and 2028, respectively. Pinnacle has hosted the LPGA's Northwest Arkansas Championship since its inception in 2007.

A critical player in the process was ASGA Executive Director Jay Fox, who will step down from his role at the end of 2021 while still remaining with the ASGA. Fox, along with Joe Mowery, president of the ASGA board of directors, put the process in motion a year ago, opening conversations with John Tyson (Blessings) and Warren Stephens (Alotian). The business magnates, each of whom founded their clubs 17 years ago, were eager to enter the fray.

As Alotian Club co-head professional Nick Bryan recalls, the conversation he and co-head pro Matt Fraser had with Stephens lasted no more than a minute.

"It goes back to what Mr. Stephens' passion is," Fraser said. "He's got a big passion for amateur and collegiate golf. Especially if you look at what the NCAA and collegiate golf has done over the past few years, it's really pushing the cream of the crop through those programs and onto the PGA and LPGA tours."

Look no further back than the 2019 NCAA Championships at The Blessings to see that.

On the men's side, Oklahoma State's Matthew Wolff ran away from the field, winning by five shots. Behind Wolff was California's Collin Morikawa, who has since won five PGA Tour events in 49 professional starts including last week's British Open.

That's not to mention women's world No. 25 Jennifer Kupcho, who helped her Wake Forest side reach the finals.

The Blessings, which features indoor and outdoor practice facilities, is also the home course for the University of Arkansas' men's and women's golf programs. General Manager Richard Cromwell believes hosting the state amateur will only continue to elevate the event.

"What we want to do here is provide opportunities for people to move forward in their game," Cromwell said. "The Blessings was designed to be a challenging golf course that challenges players on every shot and when you're having a championship like the Arkansas Amateur with the best players in the state coming together, that fits well."

Equally important to Fox as the new sites is the fact that the championship will become its own standalone event, with both the men's and women's championships held at the same location.

This year, for example, there are 120 players registered for the men's event at Pleasant Valley Country Club. But only 60 are slated to compete in the amateur division, with the other 60 split between the mid-amateur (35 and older), senior (50+), super senior (60+) and masters (70+) divisions.

Going forward, both men and women eligible for the other divisions won't have to choose. Those events will be held at a different location on a different date, enabling all competitors to participate in the main event.

"Golf went through a period with a Tiger boom where it grew and then it flattened out," said Fox, who hopes the new courses will only draw more players to the Arkansas Amateur. "[Seeing these changes before I retire] is going to be satisfying. ... We're hoping as we go forward that the state [amateur] will maybe be full and have a waiting list at Hardscrabble [Country Club] next year, and maybe we'll have to start to have qualifying."