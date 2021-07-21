Ben & Jerry's protest move draws promise of response from Israel

JERUSALEM -- Israel's prime minister vowed Tuesday to "act aggressively" against the decision by Ben & Jerry's to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country's ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws.

The strong reaction reflected concerns in Israel that the ice cream-maker's decision could lead other companies to follow suit. It also appeared to set the stage for a protracted public relations and legal battle.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said he spoke with Alan Jope, chief executive of Ben & Jerry's parent company Unilever, and raised concern about what he called a "clearly anti-Israel step." He said the move would have "serious consequences, legal and otherwise," and Israel "will act aggressively against all boycott actions directed against its citizens."

In Monday's announcement, Ben & Jerry's said it would stop selling ice cream in the occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. The company, known for its social activism, said such sales were "inconsistent with our values."

The statement was one of the strongest actions by a high-profile company in protest of Israel's settlement policies in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which it has controlled for more than a half-century after capturing them in the 1967 Mideast war.

The Palestinians, with broad international support, claim both areas as parts of a future independent state. Israeli settlements, now home to some 700,000 Israelis, are widely seen as illegal and obstacles to peace.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem after the 1967 war and considers the entire city its undivided capital, though the annexation is not internationally recognized. It says the West Bank is disputed territory and says its final status should be resolved in negotiations. The international community, however, widely considers both areas to be occupied territory.

In its statement, Ben & Jerry's said it had informed its longtime Israeli partner that it will not renew its license agreement when it expires at the end of 2022.

While noting it would not serve Israeli-occupied areas, it said it would continue to provide ice cream in Israel "through a different arrangement." A number of companies, most notably beverage company SodaStream, have closed factories in the occupied West Bank but few have targeted Israeli consumers living there.

Eugene Kontorovich, a professor at George Mason University's Scalia Law School, said that despite such assurances, the global company could be vulnerable to U.S. state laws banning anti-Israel boycott activity.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.

An Israeli shops at the Ben & Jerry's ice-cream factory in the Be'er Tuvia Industrial area, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the head of Unilever on Tuesday that Israel will "act aggressively" against Ben & Jerry's over the subsidiary's decision to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

An Israeli works at the Ben & Jerry's ice-cream factory in the Be'er Tuvia Industrial area, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the head of Unilever on Tuesday that Israel will "act aggressively" against Ben & Jerry's over the subsidiary's decision to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Truck are parked at the Ben & Jerry's ice-cream factory in the Be'er Tuvia Industrial area, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the head of Unilever on Tuesday that Israel will "act aggressively" against Ben & Jerry's over the subsidiary's decision to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)