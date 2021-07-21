Benton police arrest murder suspect

Benton Police Department officers have arrested a man wanted in connection with a murder in Stuttgart last week.

Earthly Coleman, 51, was arrested Monday without incident after police stopped him in his vehicle, according to a Benton Police news release Monday afternoon.

Charles Phillips of Stuttgart was killed Thursday night on North College Street, according to a Facebook post by Stuttgart police.

Monday morning, Stuttgart police notified Benton police that Coleman -- a suspect with an active warrant -- was hiding out in their city.

Benton detectives set up surveillance at the residence Coleman was at and positively identified him, but he left the residence before contact could be made, according to the news release. Detectives worked with patrol officers to stop his vehicle.

He was transported to the Saline County Jail to await extradition to Stuttgart, according to the news release.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation of Coleman. According to Stuttgart police social media, Arkansas County Sheriff's office, Arkansas State Police, DeWitt Police, Parole and Probation Fugitive Recovery and the U.S. Marshals were involved, among others.