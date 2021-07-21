Bezos, 3 others rocket into space

VAN HORN, Texas -- Jeff Bezos blasted into space Tuesday on his rocket company's first flight with people on board, becoming the second billionaire in just over a week to ride his own spacecraft.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2300Bxz7vTI]

The Amazon founder was accompanied by a hand-picked group: his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from Texas -- the youngest and oldest to ever fly in space.

"Best day ever!" Bezos said when the capsule touched down on the desert floor in remote west Texas after the 10-minute flight.

Named after America's first astronaut, Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket soared on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, a date chosen by Bezos for its historical significance. He held fast to it, even as Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson pushed up his own flight from New Mexico in the race for space tourist dollars and beat him to space by nine days.

Unlike Branson's piloted rocket plane, Bezos' capsule was completely automated and required no official staff on board for the up-and-down flight.

Blue Origin reached an altitude of about 66 miles, more than 10 miles higher than Branson's July 11 ride. The 60-foot booster accelerated to Mach 3 -- three times the speed of sound -- to get the capsule high enough, before separating and landing upright.

During their several minutes of weightlessness, video from inside the capsule showed the four floating, doing somersaults, tossing Skittles candies and throwing balls, with lots of cheering, whooping and exclamations of "Wow!" The Bezos brothers also joined their palms to display a "HI MOM" greeting written on their hands. The capsule landed under parachutes, with Bezos and his guests briefly experiencing nearly six times the force of gravity, or 6 G's, on the way back.

Led by Bezos, they climbed out of the capsule after touchdown with wide grins, embracing parents, partners and children, then popped open bottles of sparkling wine, spraying one another.

"My expectations were high, and they were dramatically exceeded," Bezos said later.

Their flight lasted 10 minutes and 10 seconds -- five minutes shy of Alan Shepard's Freedom 7 flight in 1961. Shepard's daughters, Laura and Julie, were introduced at a media event a few hours later.

Sharing Bezos' dream-come-true adventure was Wally Funk, from the Dallas area, one of 13 female pilots who went through the same tests as NASA's all-male astronaut corps in the early 1960s but never made it into space.

"I've been waiting a long time to finally get up there," Funk said. "I want to go again -- fast."

Joining them on the ultimate joyride was the company's first paying customer, Oliver Daemen, a last-minute fill-in for the mystery winner of a $28 million charity auction who opted for a later flight. The Dutch teen's father took part in the auction, and agreed on a lower, undisclosed price last week when Blue Origin offered his son the vacated seat.

"It was so amazing," Daemen said. "Let's hope that many, many more people can do this."

"I got goose bumps," said Angel Herrera of El Paso, who watched the launch from inside Van Horn High School, about 25 miles away. "The hair on the back of my neck stood up, just witnessing history."

"This ride is only for the wealthy," pizza shop owner Jesus Ramirez said after watching the launch, adding that he hoped the venture would attract businesses to the town and provide opportunities for local companies.

Blue Origin -- founded by Bezos in 2000 in Kent, Wash., near Amazon's Seattle headquarters -- hasn't revealed its price for a ride to space but has lined up spots for other auction bidders. Ticket sales, including the auction, are approaching $100 million, Bezos said. Two more flights are planned by year's end.

The recycled rocket and capsule used Tuesday flew on the last two space demonstrations, according to company officials.

Virgin Galactic already has more than 600 reservations at $250,000 apiece.

Information for this article was contributed by Sean Murphy and Candice Choi of The Associated Press.

Oliver Daemen, from left, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, Wally Funk and Bezos' brother Mark pose for photos in front of the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket, derby, after their launch from the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

