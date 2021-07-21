Class at library talks tools

About 15 people signed up for a Tool 101 class conducted Thursday at the White Hall Public Library, 300 Anderson Ave.

The purpose was twofold: for attendees to learn the right tool for a job and how doing the work themselves can lead to independence and save a little money. They also wanted to encourage patrons to return to the White Hall Library, a branch of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System.

The event was conducted by the White Hall Friends of the Library.

The class was led by Pat Freeman, White Hall Friends of the Library chairman, who has a background in analytical chemistry, and Stanley Johnson, whose background is in electronics.

The class was advertised as focused on "tools and how to use them in simple home repairs." These included small tools such as Phillips head and flathead screwdrivers, hammers, wrenches and more.

"These are tools you might already have in your home," Freeman said.

With these and possibly a few more, people can perform a variety of tasks, such as putting together a coffee table or fixing that wobbly and annoying chair leg.

They also focused on how to build a needed tool collection without buying unnecessary pieces or "without spending a lot of money," Freeman said.

Consider a small, lightweight, battery-powered drill to complete a collection, because "most people can't hold a 50-pound drill over their head for long or safely," he said.

By "having the right tools and a broad selection of tools, you don't have to find someone to help or hire someone," Freeman said.

Freeman also encouraged participants to centralize their tool collection in a specialized bag or tool chest, instead of searching for scattered tools as needed.

Mary Kay Freeman, Pat Freeman's wife, is also a White Hall Friends of the Library member.

"Often women don't realize what they can do," she said. "The class was a success."

The audience was equally split between women and men, and it included four young people.

The group also had drawings for door prizes, with Ella Herring and Mandy Herring winning the tool set giveaways.

The White Hall Friends of the Library wants to encourage patrons to return to the library, Mary Kay Freeman said.

It's a tough time, and many people aren't ready to attend in-person meetings or classes because of covid-19, she said.

The White Hall Friends of the Library was started about 40 years ago, with the purpose of supporting the White Hall Branch of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System.

Its goal includes enhancing library programming through financial assistance or members' participation.

Annual dues are $10 per family, and new members are welcome.

More information about the White Hall Friends of the Library can be found by calling Pat Freeman at 247-2522 or emailing Pat_Freeman@att.net.