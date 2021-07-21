Game and Fish Commission to help manage wildlife on ASU-Beebe land

The Arkansas State University Board of Trustees voted in Newport on Wednesday to work with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to manage 160 acres owned by ASU-Beebe.

ASU-Beebe and the Game and Fish Commission sought the agreement for assistance with and recommendations for land management. The effort will include timber harvesting, signs and overall control and maintenance.

The Game and Fish Commission will assist in the management and protection of birds, fish, game and other wildlife resources on the land. Under the agreement, the commission will handle the costs of its management work.

The land borders the northwest part of the Cypress Bayou Wildlife Management Area, which is already managed by the commission. The commission approved the 10-year agreement on June 17.