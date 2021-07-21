Covid reported in White House, Pelosi staff

WASHINGTON -- The White House projected calm even as it confirmed a breakthrough infection on its own staff Tuesday, sticking to its message that vaccines and safety protocols would keep Americans safe from coronavirus as the delta variant moves through the country.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that a fully vaccinated staffer had tested positive for the coronavirus, shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office confirmed one of her staff had tested positive.

The Pelosi staffer had contact with Texas lawmakers who are in Washington to prevent passage of a voting bill in their home state. Six members of that delegation have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.

Nearly 60 Democrats from the Texas legislature came to Washington earlier this month, using their time out of their home state to try to persuade Congress to pass federal legislation that would supersede efforts from Texas Republicans to pass restrictive voting laws there. The lawmakers quickly secured meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and other Washington politicians during their first week on Capitol Hill.

Psaki said the staffer tested positive Monday and remains off-campus awaiting additional tests. The individual did not have close contact with the president or other White House principals or staff, Psaki added.

"We know there will be breakthrough cases, but as this incident shows, cases in vaccinated individuals are typically mild," she said.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, said the Pelosi staffer has had no contact with the speaker since exposure.

"The entire Press Office is working remotely today with the exception of individuals who have had no exposure to the individual or have had a recent negative test," he said in a statement. "Our office will continue to follow the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician closely."

At a Cabinet meeting Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden said Americans "have to stay vigilant, especially with the delta variant that's out there." He made no mention of the recent case in the White House.

"I know folks are watching the number of cases rising again and wondering, quite frankly, what it means to them," Biden said. "But overall, overall, covid-19 deaths are down dramatically, dramatically [over] these last six months."

In addition to mingling with lawmakers from Maryland, Virginia and Georgia at a reception in their honor at a downtown D.C. restaurant Wednesday, the Texas Democrats also held a joint news conference in Alexandria, Va.

Testing is now underway for people who came into contact with the Texas delegation.

Chris Turner, chair of the Texas House Democrats, said the outbreak is just the latest example of why getting vaccinated is so important.

"We're seeing breakthrough cases in the vaccinated population ... and a wide array of professions and parts of the world, and so, it's just, I think, a reminder. ... It's really, really important that we get people vaccinated ASAP," he said during a Tuesday news conference.

But the lawmaker said he does not regret coming to Washington with the goal of bringing national attention to the plight of Texas residents desiring expanded voting rights.

"We don't regret coming to D.C. at all," he said. "It was very important to protect the freedom to vote that we leave Texas ... . It was equally important that we use this moment to highlight the need for federal voting rights legislation. That's what we have been doing nonstop for the last eight days."

Back in Austin, some GOP state lawmakers said they still wanted their missing colleagues to return -- even if they were potentially infected.

"We have the protocols in place -- they can still participate in a quarantine status," state Rep. James White, R-Texas, said.

Information for this article was contributed by Ovetta Wiggins, Laura Vozzella and Eva Ruth of The Washington Post.