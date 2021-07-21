Cubs rally, score six runs in ninth to stun Cards

ST. LOUIS -- Javier Baez and Ian Happ triggered a six-run rally in the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak by rallying against St. Louis closer Alex Reyes, who converted his first 22 saves opportunities this season.

Chicago sent 10 batters to the plate in the ninth and capitalized on three walks, an error and a missed third strike.

Baez trimmed the deficit to 6-5 with a two-run single off Reyes, Happ followed with a two-run double to put his team up 7-6.

Nolan Arenado, Jose Rondon and Tommy Edman homered for St. Louis, which had won three in a row.

Craig Kimbrel picked up his 22nd save in 24 opportunities. He set the side down in order in the ninth and fanned Paul Goldschmidt to end the game.

Dillon Maples (1-0) picked up the victory with a scoreless inning.

Reyes (5-4) gave up three runs on two hits.

BRAVES 2, PADRES 1 Freddie Freeman homered off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning, Touki Toussaint allowed one run and three hits in his season debut, and Atlanta beat San Diego. Toussaint, who missed the first 3½ months rehabbing a right shoulder strain, retired the first seven batters he faced before walking Victor Caratini in the third. He didn't allow a hit until Manny Machado doubled with one out in the fourth.

NATIONALS 6, MARLINS 3 Josh Bell hit his 100th career home run and Washington rallied past Miami for its third consecutive victory. Miami lost its fourth in a row. Kyle Finnegan (4-2) pitched one inning and Brad Hand worked a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

REDS 4, METS 3 Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino homered on consecutive pitches, Wade Miley worked effectively into the seventh inning and Cincinnati snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over New York.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 9, INDIANS 3 Jose Altuve celebrated the 10th anniversary of his major league debut with a leadoff home run, and made the milestone twice as nice with a second shot on his next at-bat, leading Houston past Cleveland. Altuve went 1 for 5 with a single in his debut for the Astros in a 3-2 victory over Washington on July 20, 2011, as a 21 year old. On Tuesday night, the now-married father of two daughters outshined that inauspicious start in his first at-bat when he connected off rookie Triston McKenzie (1-4) for his seventh leadoff home run this season to put Houston up early.

WHITE SOX 9, TWINS 5 Jose Abreu doubled and tripled early, then homered to cap a five-run rally in the eighth inning that vaulted Chicago over Minnesota.

RAYS 9, ORIOLES 3 Francisco Mejía had a home run and five RBI, Randy Arozarena also homered and Tampa Bay spoiled John Means' return from a left shoulder strain with a victory over Baltimore.

TIGERS 4, RANGERS 1 Robbie Grossman and Eric Haase homered as Detroit extended its winning streak to five games with a rain-delayed victory over Texas.

ATHLETICS 6, ANGELS 0 Matt Olson homered for the second consecutive game, James Kaprielian tossed six scoreless innings and Oakland swept a two-game series from Los Angeles. Kaprielian (5-3) scattered 5 hits and 2 walks, striking out 7.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 5, BREWERS 2 Ryan O'Hearn and Jorge Soler homered as Kansas City beat Milwaukee in a game that began early to give local fans a chance to watch the Bucks in the NBA Finals. Mike Minor (7-8) allowed one earned run and 5 hits in 6 innings. He struck out 5 and walked one.

YANKEES 6, PHILLIES 4 Aroldis Chapman allowed a run in the ninth inning before recording his first save in over a month, and New York hit four home runs to power past Philadelphia. Brett Gardner hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning before Gary Sánchez, Giancarlo Stanton and Estevan Florial also connected in the final three innings for the Yankees.

MARINERS 6, ROCKIES 4 Marco Gonzales earned his first victory in three months and Dylan Moore homered to lead Seattle past Colorado.