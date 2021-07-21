Deputies: McRae man charged with murder in 2020 death

A McRae man has been charged in a homicide that took place in March 2020, deputies said.

Deputies received a 911 call on March 4, 2020, around 6:45 a.m. for a possible dead person located at 115 Lynn St. in McRae, according to a news release from the White County sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, authorities located, 72-year-old Keith Crisco, dead inside the home with apparent trauma to the head, which was later confirmed by the state Crime Lab, deputies said.

Terry Wayne Thompson, 52, was developed as a suspect and additional evidence linked him to the crime, the release stated.

Thompson was brought into the sheriff’s office Wednesday and provided a statement of his involvement, deputies said.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to deputies.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7, according to the release.