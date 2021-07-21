EDITORIAL: Virginia get-away

The Biden administration has said that Virginia would make a good temporary stop for about 2,500 Afghans who helped Americans during the war. The administration is determined to get out of Dodge, and apparently the Taliban is ready and willing to take over (again). Which would mean certain death for those who helped the United States in that country over the last 20 years. Until our national resolve ran out.

The administration informed Congress that the Afghans will be held at Fort Lee outside Richmond.

This is a good start, but only a start. The papers said upward of 20,000 others are awaiting such safe passage out of Afghanistan. And only about half of them have their papers in such an order that they can even be considered for removal.

These people put their lives on the line--and the lives of their families--to help the United States, by serving as translators, truck drivers, and the like, during wartime. They should not be abandoned, the way the United States is abandoning their country.