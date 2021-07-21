El Dorado man sentenced to 15 years prison in child-porn case

Brandon L. Slaughter, 44, of El Dorado was sentenced to 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections Tuesday morning after pleading guilty to charges against him in the fourth division of the circuit court of Union County.

Slaughter appeared before Judge Jack Barker, who was substituting for Judge Robin Carroll, alongside his attorney Gary McDonald.

Slaughter was facing felony charges of distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit content involving a child, sexual indecency with a child and computer child pornography.

He accepted a plea agreement from the state, which agreed to not prosecute the charge of sexual indecency with a child charge but required guilty pleas to the charges of distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit content involving a child and computer child pornography.

Barker sentenced Slaughter along the terms of the plea agreement: 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for the distributing/possessing or viewing sexually explicit content involving a child charge and 15 years for the computer child pornography charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

According to previous reporting, Slaughter was arrested by El Dorado police on Sept. 1, 2020 after a West Fifth Street resident reported seeing him expose himself. Police later observed Slaughter’s vehicle at a local business and arrested him.

Slaughter subsequently gave police permission to search his phone, according to court records, where investigators allegedly found “multiple pornographic videos and pictures depicting children.”