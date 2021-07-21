Election panel certifies ballot style for LR sales tax vote

The Pulaski County Election Commission certified the ballot styles for Little Rock's Sept. 14 special election during their Tuesday meeting.

Commissioners unanimously approved the styles for the single-issue election approved by the city Board of Directors last month. The ordinance, which passed by a 6-3-1 vote, called for an election on a proposed 1% sales tax to pay for a series of quality-of-life initiatives.

Potential funding areas include renovations to parks, community policing initiatives and Little Rock Zoo additions.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. initially proposed that the sales tax would be permanent but a revision has the tax, if passed, sunsetting in 2031.