Ganz joins UALR as top finance officer

Gerald "Jerry" Ganz Jr., a longtime finance officer in higher education, will begin Aug. 23 as the top finance officer for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Ganz, 57, a certified public accountant, most recently worked as chief financial officer at the University of Connecticut Foundation for more than five years.

The Pennsylvania native previously held a similar role at the Florida State University Foundation. Ganz also worked as a controller at Eckerd College in Florida and top financial officer at Johnson College in Pennsylvania.

He will oversee UALR's budget and financial services. As UALR's vice chancellor of finance and administration, Ganz will also oversee departments including facilities management, public safety and information technology.

The university, in budget documents, listed about $184 million in operating expenses for the fiscal year that began July 1.

Enrollment and revenue declines in recent years have led to cost-cutting measures, including decisions to cut some academic programs. The university has also switched to having three colleges from five.

"Jerry will be a tremendous asset to UA Little Rock," Chancellor Christina Drale said in a statement. "His many years of experience in finance, his previous work at institutions of higher education, and his friendly, accessible communication style, all combine to make for a great fit with our institution."

Ganz will earn an annual salary of $215,000 and total compensation includes $10,000 for moving expenses, Angie Faller, UALR spokeswoman said.

The university's previous chief financial officer, Steve McClellan, died in December from a heart attack. He was 64.