Happy birthday (July 21): Your creativity and spirituality will thrive as you take on unusual, varied and ultimately transformative endeavors. There's something you've been trying to get right, and your breakthrough will come when you let go and do it wrong.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's like you're playing an intensely psychological game of poker. What makes the game so interesting is opponents who are a worthy match. Your sense of truth will be put to the test.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There are realities to be accepted and realities to be challenged. There is no way to know the difference except to take them on and let your will, mind and imagination determine which goes into what category.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Priorities shift to accommodate new influences and interests. Growth like this is exhilarating and, at times, exhausting, so get the extra rest and support you need.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're an expert at making people feel valued. The technique is simple: You actually do value people, and your care contributes to the positive environment many enjoy today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Those versed in the art of knife sharpening know there's a point in which the knife cannot get any sharper, and sharpening beyond that point has the effect of blunting instead. Know when your work is done, and then stop.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The form of luck on tap for you today is among the greatest blessings — honed instinct and a keenly intuitive approach to prioritizing. Your attention flows naturally to the right thing in each moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): As you observe the world, you will also gain new insight into your place in it. Your observations go in both directions, and you'll understand yourself in a fuller range of contexts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There is elegance in setting your own limits. It's a powerful feeling to be within your own control. Self-restraint may not be a very exciting quality to cultivate, but it's one that pays off beautifully.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When something is happening for the first time, the mind opens a fresh drawer for the memory to live inside. You'll make the moment of newness work for you with a brilliant first impression.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): For those who are convinced "to the victor go the spoils," such a game can certainly play out. Does this really have to be a zero-sum game? Is there a way for everyone to gain something that matters to them?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You seek a respectable game and will find it as you lead the way with your own exemplary sportsmanship, which includes knowing when to stop to avoid taking things too far. Success will be sweet because it's honorably won.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Self-consciousness is one kind of consciousness. Self-focus leads to loneliness. You will be reminded of and focused on your place. You belong to something much larger than any single individual.

VENUS CHANGE HERALDS SOLAR SHIFT

Venus cools off in Virgo just as the sun is headed into fiery Leo, begging the question, “What does it take to keep passion alive?” Your joie de vivre is teased out by mysteries or ignited by a desire for exploration and conquest — the hope of something new and different or, better yet, the actuality of a fresh and unusual challenge.

DEVELOP YOUR INTUITION, GEMINI

As the sign of communication, Geminis typically possess a rare freedom of expression. Each time they speak their minds and hearts, they strengthen the connection between intuition and verbalization. On the occasions when the twins do not say what’s on their minds and hearts, blockages will occur. The unspoken words go nowhere; they stay lodged in the heart and soul, cluttering the channel between intuition and the outside world. If a Gemini is feeling blocked, he or she can say the unsaid words out loud to clear the channel. It isn’t necessary to say them to anyone in particular. Just saying them aloud and feeling the associated emotions — letting it all come out — is often enough to get back in touch with intuition and free expression.

If Gemini is feeling intuitively blocked and cannot figure out what the unsaid message causing the blockage is, there are other verbalizations that can help. Humming, singing, chanting Sanskrit, Scripture or other affirmations can be effective. As a bonus, these kinds of verbalizations typically resonate through the entire body with healing sound waves. In choosing what song to sing or what words to say, know that the best choice is going to be the words that feel right to you.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Robin Williams brought laughter and joy to generations with his big heart and unforgettable characterizations. Williams was born under a soulful Cancer sun and an empathetic Pisces moon. With a full stand-up career and over 100 screen credits, it is no surprise that Williams had Mercury and Pluto in the entertaining and playful realm of Leo, the mark of a natural-born performer.