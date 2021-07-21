Housing starts log 6.3% rise

Home construction in the U.S. jumped 6.3% in June, another big swing in a volatile year.

The rise in June put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.64 million units, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey called for a 1.59 million pace.

Home construction starts rose 12.6% in the West and 9.7% in the South, offsetting high single-digit declines in the Northeast and Midwest.

Applications for building permits, which are used to forecast future activity, declined 5.1% in June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.59 million units, the lowest since October. Applications for permits declined in all four regions. Those declines could validate some economists' predictions that the surge in home building and sales over the past year may begin to slow, especially for single-family homes.

High materials costs, combined with shortages of land and labor, have thwarted developers seeking to ramp up construction. Supply chain problems and a slowdown in sales caused by the covid pandemic pushed builder confidence down to an 11-month low in July, a survey from the National Association of Home Builders showed Monday.

Month-to-month, home building activity has been on a wild ride so far this year, with several double-digit swings in either direction. But housing remains one of the stronger segments of the economy, with buyers far outnumbering sellers.

The 6.3% overall increase in home construction in June matched the 6.3% increase in single-family home construction which rose to a rate of 1.16 million units. A 6.8% rise in construction of apartments pushed that category to a rate of 474,000 units.

An inventory crunch after solid demand last year has sent prices soaring, tempering buyer interest. A record 71% of consumers said higher prices were a reason why buying conditions have deteriorated, according to July data from the University of Michigan.

The number of one-family homes authorized for construction but not yet started -- a measure of backlogs -- rose to 144,000 in June, the highest since October 2006 and suggesting a robust pipeline for builders.

Meanwhile, housing completions in June fell to a 1.32 million annualized rate, a seven-month low, underscoring the difficulty builders are having finding materials and labor.

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Ott of The Associated Press and by Jordan Yadoo of Bloomberg News (WPNS).