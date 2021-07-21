• Cheryn Smilen, 56, a self-styled pet rescuer from Miami, was sentenced to 364 days in jail and banned from owning or trying to save animals after she pleaded guilty to animal cruelty for hoarding cats and allowing them to starve inside her apartment.

• Landon Lucas, the 18-year-old pilot of a small plane towing an advertising banner, ditched the banner when his plane began having engine problems and, after spotting a bridge near Ocean City, N.J., safely landed in a gap between vehicles.

• David Nims, 37, the youth director at a church in Pensacola, Fla., already facing video voyeurism charges after a hidden camera was found in a church restroom, was rearrested when investigators searched his home and found eight additional videos of people filmed as they used the church restroom.

• David Barber, Queen Elizabeth II's official swan marker, said royal swans on the River Thames are under pressure from poachers and pollution as staffers returned to the river to count the birds, known as "swan upping," for the first time in two years because of the pandemic.

• Theodore Garland, 60, of Edmond, Okla., convicted of illegally guiding visitors in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming where they trespassed in thermal areas and cliff-jumped in an off-limits location, was sentenced to a week in jail and fined $1,100.

• Lorkeyla Spencer, 19; Brittney Mills, 35; and Jordan Richards-Nwankwo, 18, all of Atlanta, were charged with child abuse after reportedly shaving the word "Gay" into the hair of a boy in a video posted on social media.

• Eric Ellis, 32, a former federal corrections officer who worked at a women's prison in Aliceville, Ala., pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an inmate in a prison laundry and witness tampering by encouraging another officer to lie about it, prosecutors said.

• Joedy Pennington, the sheriff of Newton County, Miss., said a 3-year-old child died after the handgun that he found in the glove box of his parents' car discharged as the adults went door-to-door for a revival.

• Jimmy Lai, a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media mogul, and Loujail al-Hathloul, a Saudi women's rights activist, will split the $100,000 Liberty Medal prize, awarded by the U.S. National Constitution Center for exercising the "fundamental rights of freedom of speech, nonviolent resistance, and peaceful dissent."