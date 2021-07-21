Low-wage workers see options grow

McDonald's is raising wages at its company-owned restaurants. It is also helping its franchisees hang on to workers with funding for backup child care, elder care and tuition assistance. Pay is up at Chipotle, too, and Papa John's and many of its franchisees are offering hiring and referral bonuses.

"In January, 8% of restaurant operators rated recruitment and retention of workforce as their top challenge," Hudson Riehle, senior vice president for research at the National Restaurant Association, said in an email. "By May, that number had risen to 72%."

Restaurant workers -- burger flippers, cooks and waiters -- have emerged from the pandemic recession to find themselves in a position they could not have imagined a couple of years ago: They have options. They can afford to wait for a better deal.

Something similar is happening all along the least-paid end of the labor market. Many employers have blamed expanded unemployment benefits for their troubles in filling gaping job vacancies. But the sharp rebound in hiring -- clustered in urban service industries -- is creating bottlenecks in sets of occupations that are improving prospects across much of the nation's low-wage labor force.

In the first five months of the year, restaurants put out 61% more "workers wanted" posts for wait staff than they had in the same months of 2018 and 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down bars and restaurants around the country, according to data from Burning Glass, a job market analytics firm.

That's not all: The jobs that waiters typically transition to -- as bartenders, hosts, chefs and food preparation workers -- are booming, too.

Marcela Escobari, Ian Seyal and Carlos Daboin Contreras of the Brookings Institution in Washington offer an occupation-by-occupation analysis of this dynamic.

Of the roughly 11 million jobs lost between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of this year, they found, more than 4 million were in occupations that are bouncing back with a double benefit: Demand for workers is high, and the positions are launching pads for sometimes higher-paying jobs that are also growing rapidly.

For instance, between January and May there were twice as many job postings for construction laborers as the average for the same five months of 2018 and 2019, according to the Brookings analysis. What's more, painters and carpenters -- two occupations that construction workers typically move to -- are also awash in offers.

At the same time, construction may be drawing workers from other occupations. While many contractors -- especially in residential building -- are desperate for workers, "trucking seems to be even more desperate," noted Ken Simonson, chief economist of the Associated General Contractors of America. One reason might be that construction, with its high pay, tends to attract a lot of truckers.

"A lot of construction workers have commercial driver's licenses," Simonson added. "Trucking companies call it poaching. I would call it luring."

Building cleaners are in hot demand. But an unemployed janitor who wants something better can probably get a job as a groundskeeper, a house cleaner or a construction laborer. These are among the five occupations that building cleaners most often move to, according to the Brookings data. And they are booming, too.

Something similar is happening in the market for personal care aides and nursing and home health aides, along with practical and vocational nurses, who are much better paid. All are experiencing a jump in job postings.

WAGE DIFFERENTIAL

Some two-thirds of the more than 4 million jobs are in occupations at the lower end of the wage structure, paying less than $17.26 an hour. The job market is booming far less for occupations paying more than $30.

"What's happening right now is not about the wages of college grads going up -- it's about the wages of lifeguards at my pool," said Betsey Stevenson, a former chief economist at the Labor Department who is now at the University of Michigan. "That closing of the wage differential could persist."

Might this be just a flash in the pan? Heidi Shierholz, who was also a chief economist at the Labor Department during the Obama administration and is now director of policy at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, is skeptical that the job market is breaking with its decades-long trend of wage stagnation at the bottom and lavish rewards at the top.

Ultimately, "we are stuck in a world where labor is very cheap and we don't expect much from it," Stevenson said. "I don't see this pandemic fundamentally reshaping that."

POSSIBLE DOWNSIDE

Some of the more lasting changes brought about by the pandemic could work against low-wage workers. Restaurants, taxi fleets and hotels in big cities are likely to see less business as companies cut back on business travel and people working remotely cut back on downtown lunches and happy hours.

More job losses should be expected if fast food restaurants and other service businesses decide to replace their face-to-face workers with robots and software. Yet there are signs that the country's low-wage labor force might be in for more lasting raises.

Even before the pandemic, wages of less-educated workers were rising at the fastest rate in over a decade, propelled by shrinking unemployment. And after the temporary expansion of unemployment insurance ends, with covid-19 apparently under control and children back at school, workers may be unwilling to accept the deals they accepted in the past.

The coronavirus outbreak induced such an unusual recession that any predictions are risky. And yet, as Escobari pointed out, the recovery may provide rare opportunities for those toiling for low wages.

"This time, people searching for jobs may have a lot of different options," she said. "That is not typical."