LR schools plan drive-thru event for pre-kindergarten registration

The Little Rock School District is hosting a districtwide pre-kindergarten registration drive-thru event Saturday at Rockefeller Early Childhood Center.

The event, which offers the opportunity to enter an hourly drawing for electronic tablets, will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the site, 700 E. 17th St. in Little Rock.

The district offers pre-kindergarten classes for 3- and 4-year-olds at multiple locations throughout the district.

The district provides the following checklist of materials families will need to register their child on Saturday:

• Completed pre-k enrollment application.

• Completed pre-k school choice form.

• Child's birth certificate/visa/passport/military identification card.

• Child's Social Security card.

• Two proofs of address such as current utility bill, current lease agreement, government agency document, mortgage statement, personal property tax bill, vehicle registration or insurance.

• Proof of income for all parents/step-parents/guardians in the home. That could be 30 days of current pay stubs, letter from employer on letter head stating income and how often paid, IRS tax Schedule C or Schedule F for those self-employed; or current W-2 form for each adult living in home.

Those who are unemployed are asked to produce a notarized statement of no earned income. A free notary will be on-site Saturday for use by those who are unemployed. A government-issued identification card is necessary for use of the notary's services.

More information, including application forms, is available on the district's website: https://www.lrsd.org/EarlyChildhood or by calling (501) 447-7360.

The district's Early Childhood Office is located within the Geyer Springs Early Childhood Center, 5240 Mabelvale Pike. Use the 51st Street entrance.

Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.