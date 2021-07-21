Measure aims to speed donations to charities

Wealthy philanthropists have long enjoyed an advantageous way to give to charity: Using something called a donor-advised fund, they've been able to enjoy tax deductions on their donations long before they give the money away.

These funds set no deadlines for when the donations must reach charities; the donors themselves decide when and where the money goes. Donations cannot be returned to the donors.

Critics complain that because the funds provide no financial incentive to quickly donate the money, much of it ends up sitting indefinitely in the accounts rather than being distributed to needy charities.

That criticism has helped drive a Senate bill that would tighten the rules for donor-advised funds and aim to speed donations to charities. The bill, introduced by Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, appears to be gaining bipartisan support in Congress.

The bill would make numerous reforms to donor-advised funds by, among other things, creating new categories of accounts.

One type of account would give donors an immediate income tax deduction for money they agree to give to a charity within 15 years.

The second type would let them delay the distribution of their money for 50 years. These donors would get no income tax deduction until then. But they would still get to enjoy capital gains and estate tax savings for donating stocks or gifts into a donor-advised fund.

Community foundation-sponsored funds with less than $1 million would be exempt from the requirement. But donors with more than $1 million in such accounts would qualify for upfront tax benefits only if they distributed at least 5% of their assets annually or gave their money to a charity within 15 years. Under current law, assets can remain in an account indefinitely, tax-free.

"This is about as common sense a bill as I've ever seen," said King, who caucuses with Democrats.

"The idea of getting a tax deduction today for money that may not be paid out for 50 years makes no sense," the senator added. "I understand you might want to put it into a fund and have someone else manage it. But it's got to go out within a reasonable period of time. Otherwise, it's an abuse of the tax code."

The proposed reforms have opened a rift in philanthropy circles among billionaire donors, community foundations and trade associations and have sparked intense lobbying efforts both for and against the legislation.

The debate was ignited when John Arnold, a Texas-based billionaire who made his fortune in hedge funds and now co-chairs Arnold Ventures, joined with a group of scholars and philanthropies to propose a set of reforms under a coalition they called The Initiative to Accelerate Charitable Giving. Members of the group met with lawmakers to advocate for the reforms, which have largely been incorporated into the Senate bill.

'JUST SITTING THERE'

What sparked Arnold's interest, he said, was seeing rich people with philanthropic intent funneling money into donor-advised funds yet distributing very little of it to charities.

"The money was just sitting there growing," Arnold said. "There wasn't any intent of abuse of the system. But the money was just building up because there was no forcing mechanism."

Opponents of the bill counter that tighter restrictions on the funds are unnecessary because the average annual payout rates for them hovers around 20% -- much higher than the 5% minimum required of private foundations. Richard Graber, who leads the conservative Bradley Foundation, calls the legislation "a solution in search of a problem." (The foundation is affiliated with Bradley Impact Fund, a donor-advised fund sponsor).

Yet without payout requirements, supporters of the legislation say the fund accounts -- which hold an estimated $142 billion in the United States -- have essentially become warehouses for charitable donations.

A June report by the Council of Michigan Foundations showed that 35% of donor-advised funds sponsored by Michigan community foundations distributed no money in 2020, a year marked by enormous need because of the viral pandemic.

SINCE 1931

Today, roughly 1 in 8 charitable dollars are estimated to go into the funds. The New York Community Trust, a community foundation, established the first donor-advised fund in 1931. Their use accelerated in the 1990s, when Fidelity Charitable started a national donor-advised fund program. Charitable arms of many financial firms, including Vanguard Charitable and Schwab Charitable, now run robust donor-advised fund programs.

Community foundations, along with universities, hospitals, faith-based groups and large charities like United Way also sponsor donor-advised funds. Collectively, they account for a 300% growth in accounts over the past 10 years, according to the National Philanthropic Trust.

The Senate bill has been referred to the Finance Committee, though a vote hasn't been scheduled. A spokesman for King's office said the senator expects a bipartisan House version of the bill to be introduced in the coming weeks.

"I haven't met anybody yet that I've described it to," King said, "who does anything but say, 'Why didn't we do this a long time ago?'"