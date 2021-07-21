Meeting explores personality traits among members

Nancy Rosen recently presented the program, True Colors-Understanding Personalities to the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club. The meeting and craft were held at the Pursuit Church at White Hall, according to a news release.

Rosen said one of the biggest challenges people face when communicating with others is that individuals have different approaches to life.

"Understanding personality types provides one way to see how people make decisions and why they sometimes clash. Personality is the totality of an individual's behavioral and emotional characteristics. People have been curious about personality for thousands of years. Hippocrates even identified four different personalities of people in 400 B.C.," Rosen said.

Some people have developed systems using colors as category names for personality types. Rosen had participants do an activity to determine what was their dominate color (personality type).

She then summarized the four personality types: 1) Blue -- Blues represent calmness and loyalty. They prefer lives free from tension, they have lots of empathy and are huggers and encouragers. 2) Gold -- Golds represent a need to be responsible and fulfill duties. 3) Green -- Greens are concerned about the world's challenges. People with green as their primary color value intellect and capabilities above all else. 4) Orange -- Oranges urge you to wake up and seize the moment and make quick decisions. Oranges are competitive and assertive. After, a discussion was held on how to communicate with the four groups.

Rosen said people are generally a mixture of all four personality types with one type dominating. People's personalities can change due to circumstances in life, according to the presentation.

Also during the meeting, Delores Kelley, club president, directed the business section.

Kelley explained the Transformation Project's Backpack Program at Pursuit Church. Bags are made once a week and delivered to the White hall Elementary schools as well as Jack Robey Junior High in the Pine Bluff School District. At each school there's a list of students who will benefit from the program. Rosen, community service project chairman, discussed a special community service project and Heart-N-Hands EHC voted to make the backpack program their main community service project for 2021-2022.

Debbie James discussed the fair, explaining that there will be two fundraisers in August to raise needed money for the event. She also discussed county fair judging.

For Show and Tell, Patsy Brown and Dianna Winfree brought patriotic quilts they are completing. After the meeting, Connie Herrin taught an Angel Workshop. Members also stuffed teaching dolls.

Events that the club can look forward to include Council Board Meeting Aug. 10 at 10:45 a.m.; club meeting Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. followed by a Gnome Workshop; county fellowship tour (play) at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas on Aug. 15; and Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council (JCEHC) family picnic at 10 a.m. Aug. 21. A communications workshop will be held but the date hasn't been set. Also, the deadline for Achievement Points and Holiday Food recipes is Aug. 31.