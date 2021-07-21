• Fox News host Sean Hannity declared late Monday he "believes in science" and the "science of vaccines" as he urged viewers to get inoculated against covid-19. "Please take covid seriously, I can't say it enough," he said from his anchor desk. "Enough people have died. We don't need any more deaths." He urged people to research the issue, talk to their doctors and then "you and your doctor make a very important decision for your own safety. Take it seriously." Hannity also informed viewers of their rights to "medical privacy" and "doctor-patient confidentiality." Fox News anchors and hosts have been blasted over their comments against coronavirus restrictions, mask mandates and other issues related to the pandemic, as The Hill noted. On Monday, the Fox News network was called out after it came to light that it has in essence implemented a vaccine passport program to protect its own workers, even as its hosts rail against the same practice globally. And late last year, host Tucker Carlson told his own viewers to be nervous about the vaccine. However, with coronavirus fast becoming a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," some are changing their tune. Steve Doocy and Bill Hemmer, also Fox News hosts, made similar statements, dismissing safety conspiracy theories, The Hill reported earlier Monday. "It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated," Hannity concluded. "I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination."

• Forget an inauguration ceremony. The true indicator of having made it as president is being added to the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., an honor President Joe Biden will soon receive. Disney World officials said Monday that they were putting the finishing touches on the animatronic Biden replica ahead of its debut next month at the Magic Kingdom attraction that features a tableau of the nation's presidents. The attraction had been closed for several months to add Biden, who took office earlier this year as the nation's 46th president. The animatronic Biden will stand forefront in the presidential tableau. Next to him, a table will hold peach blossoms to represent his home state of Delaware and a pair of aviator sunglasses in a nod to his favorite eyewear. During the show, the real Biden will recite the presidential oath of office in a recording that was taken at the White House, according to a Disney blog post. The President Donald Trump replica will be moved to another spot in the tableau now that his term is over, the blog post said. After Trump took office in 2017, an online petition was launched to push Disney to keep its animatronic Trump silent, but the effort failed. The Hall of Presidents has been at the Magic Kingdom since opening day in 1971.