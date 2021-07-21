LR barge activity off

for first half of year

Barge activity at the Port of Little Rock fell 13% through the first six months of 2021 compared with a year ago, according to the latest data.

The Arkansas River port has worked 202 barges and handled 301,000 tons of cargo through June 30 compared with 230 barges and 349,000 tons in the same period in 2020.

Last month's numbers also were smaller than they were in the same month last year. The port worked 34 barges and handled 52,000 tons in June 2021 compared with 38 barges and 58,000 tons in the same month last year.

Bryan Day, the port's executive director, said in a memorandum to the Little Rock Port Authority board of directors that barge activity likely will "slow dramatically" in July and August because of scheduled lock closings on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.

The system supported 5,137,096 tons of cargo through the first six months of 2021, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates and maintains the system. The total represented a 2% decline from the tonnage that was carried on the system in the same period last year.

-- Noel Oman

Covid tests to stop,

Amazon workers told

Amazon will stop testing workers for covid-19 at its warehouses at the end of this month, citing the availability of vaccines and free testing.

The company began testing warehouse workers last year when tests were more difficult to secure. Warehouse workers, who were considered essential, packed and shipped orders throughout the pandemic.

Amazon disclosed in October that nearly 20,000 workers, or about 1.4% of its total workforce, had been infected with covid-19 by that point in 2020.

Vaccines began to roll out about two months later and in May, employees who uploaded a picture of their vaccine cards to an Amazon worker app were allowed to ditch masks in the workplace if they chose.

U.S. cases of covid-19 last week increased by 17,000 nationwide over a 14-day period for the first time since late fall, and an increase in death historically follows a spike in illness.

News that Amazon would stop testing workers was first reported by The Information.

-- The Associated Press

With jump of 16.22,

index ends at 625.95

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 625.95, up 16.22.

"Following the worst day in nine months, all three major stock indexes rallied more than 1.5% on Tuesday thanks to several upbeat earnings reports that helped investors add to equities," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.