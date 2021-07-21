Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Michael Lopez, 31, of 814 N. Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Lopez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Rogers

• Marcos Portillo-Vasquez, 18, of 9769 Mulberry Lane in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Portillo-Vasquez was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Benta Jonaie, 66, of 68 Applegate Drive, Apt. A, in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Jonaie was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Daniel Aguilar, 33, of 474 Monroe Drive in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape-forcible fondling and sexual assault. Aguilar was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.