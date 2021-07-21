Off the Wire

MOTOR SPORTS

Keselowski joins Roush

Brad Keselowski is ready to begin the "next evolution" of his racing career. Jack Roush put a long-term vision for Roush Fenway Racing in motion Tuesday when the 79-year-old team owner introduced Keselowski as a new partner in the NASCAR team. Keselowski is leaving Team Penske, where he won the 2012 championship, because he wanted an ownership role in an organization as part of his legacy in NASCAR. With Roush Fenway, Keselowski, 37, will not only drive the No. 6 Ford next season but have a considerable role off the track. Keselowski will replace Ryan Newman, who drove the Roush flagship car the past three seasons. Keselowski said he had four reasons for joining Roush Fenway: a long-term driving contract, being in a leadership role with the team, taking on a ownership role and having a place in the sport when he retires from driving. He likes the competitive future of the team particularly, with the advent of NASCAR's next generation car. Although terms were not disclosed, team President Steve Newmark said Keselowski paid for his "minority" stake in the team but neither Roush nor the Fenway Sports Group relinquished any shares. That stake could increase over the years, Newmark said. The company will continue to be called Roush Fenway Racing for now, though changes could come later. Keselowski and Buescher will be the only two drivers for the 2022 season, though the organization could explore adding a third driver in the years to come. Keselowski has won 35 Cup races during his his career. He has one won Cup race this year along with seven top-five finishes, and he currently ranks ninth in the standings heading into the summer break.

IndyCar inks new NBC deal

IndyCar announced an extension with NBC Sports on Tuesday that guarantees a majority of its races will be on the main network broadcast rather than cable, including a series-high 13 events on the flagship channel next season. Still, the migration toward streaming will hit full speed next season as NBC Sports plans to exclusively stream two IndyCar races on Peacock. The rest of the IndyCar schedule, which is expected to be 17 races but has not yet been released, will air on USA Network. Jon Miller, president of NBC Sports programming, said the network never wavered in its desire to extend its relationship with IndyCar because "we think its some of the most competitive racing out there. We think it is, quite honestly, really, really good racing." He cited this season's move to IndyCar for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean as audience-builders, as well as an emerging crop of new stars. Current IndyCar points leader Alex Palou is one of four first-time winners this season. Miller told The Associated Press that the extension was a three-year deal and that NBC Sports is proud of the growth its seen since it acquired the entire IndyCar schedule in 2019. NBC Sports previously only held the rights to races on cable, while ABC/ESPN held the broadcast rights.

FOOTBALL

Akers out indefinitely

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is out indefinitely after tearing his Achilles tendon in an offseason training session. The Rams confirmed the injury Tuesday, one week before veterans report to training camp. Akers was expected to be the Rams' starter in the backfield after coming on late in his outstanding rookie season. Akers had 272 yards from scrimmage in the Rams' two playoff games, capping his rookie year with some of his best play. The injury is a blow to Rams Coach Sean McVay's plans to build an elite NFL offense around quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Detroit for Jared Goff early in the offseason. Akers intended to play a primary role as an every-down back for the Rams after sharing carries as a rookie last year with Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown in the team's first season following Todd Gurley's departure. The Florida State product took over the primary ball-carrying role for four of Los Angeles' final five regular season games, averaging 3.95 yards on 86 carries -- including a career-high 171 yards against New England. Akers rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' wild-card victory at Seattle. He added 91 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles' season-ending loss at Green Bay. The NFL Network first reported Akers' injury.

Steelers sign Ingram, Green

The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green to one-year deals Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. Ingram, 32, was a three-time Pro Bowler during his nine seasons with the Chargers. Ingram had 49 sacks with Los Angeles, including 10.5 in both 2015 and 2017. He did not have a sack in 2020, when he played in just seven games because of a knee injury. Ingram's arrival gives the Steelers help on the edge following Bud Dupree's departure in free agency over the spring. Ingram will compete for a backup role behind T.J. Watt and second-year player Alex Highsmith. Green, 29, has appeared in 37 games for three teams during his five-year career. Green played in 15 games last season for Indianapolis. He joins an offensive line in the middle of an overhaul after center Maurkice Pouncey retire, guard David DeCastro was released and left guard Matt Feiler and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva left as free agents. The defending AFC North champions open training camp Thursday at Heinz Field.

HOF speeches limited

The 19 members of the combined 2020 and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame classes who will be giving enshrinement speeches the weekend of Aug. 7-8 in Canton, Ohio, have been asked to limit their remarks to six minutes. An Academy Awards-style musical cue will end each speech at eight minutes if necessary. Peyton Manning, a 2021 inductee, said the inductees have communicated via a group text "about everybody trying to honor that to be respectful of the person behind you and have everybody have their time." The Centennial Class wasn't enshrined last year because of the pandemic, so the weekend will mark the largest number of inductees in the Hall of Fame's history, making time limits on speeches especially important. Cliff Harris (Ouachita Baptist) and Steve Atwater (Arkansas Razorbacks), two members of the Class of 2020, will speak Aug. 7. Drew Pearson will lead off the speeches the following night when the Class of 2021 is enshrined.

BASEBALL

Surgery for Turnbull

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the 2021 season and most or all of 2022, the team announced Tuesday. Turnbull, who threw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners on May 18, was 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 9 starts this season. He last pitched on June 4, then went on the injured list with a strained forearm. The right-hander went 3-17 in 2019 as Detroit lost 114 games but came back last season with a 4-4 record and 3.97 ERA in 11 starts. Turnbull, 28, will have surgery later this month in his home state of Alabama.

TENNIS

Collins advances in Italy

Top-seeded Danielle Collins reached the last 16 of the Palermo (Italy) Ladies Open by beating Katharina Gerlach of Germany 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday. The American, a semifinalist at the Australian Open in 2019, will next face Maddison Inglis of Australia. Fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai joined her in the next round with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Cristina Bucsa of Spain. Home favorite Lucia Bronzetti upset fifth-seeded Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-1. Olga Danilovic, an unseeded player from Serbia, came back to beat eighth-seeded Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Seventh-seed Astra Sharma of Australia beat Italy's Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.