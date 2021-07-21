100 years ago

July 21, 1921

JONESBORO – The most dastardly crime in the history of Craighead county was disclosed shortly after noon today when the decapitated bodies of two women, mother and daughter, were found at the rear of an old sawmill a mile south of Nettletown, nine miles east of Jonesboro. The bodies were identified as Mrs. Amy Ingram, aged about 35, and her daughter, Miss Willie Cahoon, aged about 16. The discovery was made by Frank Hough and Hailey Ward, who live near Nettleton. They had started hunting. Passing near the old mill there was a sickening odor. Investigation disclosed the two bodies. They were lying close together. The two heads, apparently severed with a knife, were found nearby.

50 years ago

July 21, 1971

• One of the new rhythm-and-blues numbers being played by black-oriented radio stations across the country, including KALO and KOKY of Little Rock, is a protest song, "Smiling Faces," aimed at white hypocrisy. The song begins with a warning that persons with smiling faces might not be friendly and might conceal evil persons. It warns that persons who pat a person on the back might also hold that person back.

25 years ago

July 21, 1996

• The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is moving ... but not very far. After years of cramped existence on the fourth floor of Morris Hall at St. John's Catholic Center, ASO is relocating to spacious Byrne Hall, right next door. Be it ever so humble, there's no place like a new home. "We don't even think it's humble. It's exquisite," says Jo Ann Greene, executive director of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, about the orchestra's new digs -- Byrne Hall at St. John's Catholic Center, 2417 N. Tyler St.

10 years ago

July 21, 2011

• When Army Pvt. William Andrew Long was fatally shot outside the military recruiting center on North Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock two years ago, his mother, Janet, was just feet away, sitting in her car in the parking lot. Testifying on Wednesday at the trial of Long's confessed killer, Abdulhakim Muhammad, Janet Long said she was waiting to give her son a ride home when she heard the gunshots. A few moments earlier, she said, she had seen her son, known to friends as Andy, standing outside the center with another private. But after she heard the shots, it took her a while to realize it was her son who was lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.