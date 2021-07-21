Park plans identified in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Pea Ridge parks are one of four city departments that would receive funds from the requested one-cent city sales tax on the ballot Sept. 14.

Several items have been identified as needs including a new jungle gym and basketball court for the City Park on Hayden Road, as well as upgrading the old basketball goals and expanding the parking lot, according to Nathan See, Street Department superintendent.

A six-acre plot on North Curtis Avenue is being considered for a dog park, walking trail, all-inclusive playground, for which a grant has been sought, and bathrooms. See said he'd like to see that park named Apple Park in memory of Police Officer Kevin Apple who was killed in the line of duty June 26.

"We're taking steps to create a staff for parks and recreation," See said. There is also the possibility of having a four-field baseball/softball complex.