Plan for Senate vote prompts dispute on infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON -- A bipartisan Senate deal to improve the nation's infrastructure again appeared in political peril Tuesday as Republican negotiators demanded a delay on an early vote to advance the proposal.

With Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., refusing to bend, GOP senators indicated that they plan to oppose a vote to begin debate on the deal they helped craft. In a private lunch Tuesday afternoon, Senate Republicans came to a consensus that they could not support advancing a package that had yet to be finalized, although negotiators have insisted for days that they are close to putting the finishing touches on the agreement, according to an attendee.

"There's absolutely no reason why [Schumer] has to have the vote" today, said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. "It does not advance the ball. It does not achieve any goal except to alienate people."

The new rift emerged less than 24 hours before the chamber was set to take that critical procedural step toward considering a still-forming, roughly $1 trillion agreement to improve the nation's roads, bridges, pipes, ports and internet connections. Despite months of work, lawmakers remain torn on how to spend the money -- and how, exactly, to pay for that spending.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, one of the lawmakers closely involved in figuring out how to finance the package, acknowledged Tuesday that negotiators are "not going to have a product ready" in time for the vote.

The vote is mostly procedural. Schumer has said he is seeking only to speed up the legislative process, essentially using a shell of a bill that later could be replaced with a full infrastructure deal. But the timeline has provoked unease among Republicans, without whom Democrats cannot proceed.

"I think all of the issues will be resolved," said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, one of the lawmakers hammering out the deal. He said his preference is that "Sen. Schumer will have the vote Monday when we've had a chance to resolve any remaining outstanding issues."

To underscore how close the negotiators are to a final agreement, at least eight GOP senators as of Tuesday afternoon were readying a formal letter to Schumer, saying they would be prepared to vote to advance the infrastructure package Monday, according to people familiar with its contents. Ten would be needed to advance legislation if all 50 Democratic senators were on board.

Democrats have expressed growing unease with what they described as the Senate's characteristic slowness. Progressive lawmakers in the House -- many of whom have long sought more robust spending than the Senate is likely to adopt -- encouraged Schumer to forge ahead despite the Republicans' latest demands.

"I mean, they've been killing time for months," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. "And at this point, I believe that it's starting to get to a point where this bipartisan effort is seeming to serve less on investing in our infrastructure and serving more the end of just delaying action on infrastructure. It has been enough. It has been months."

Behind the scenes, negotiators have scrambled to find alternative ways to pay for their package. Their latest idea includes changes to Medicare rules proposed under former President Donald Trump that generally prevent drug companies from providing rebates to pharmacy benefit managers and insurers that cover their medicines. The rule would have incurred a cost, so its repeal could help raise as much as $200 billion in revenue for infrastructure, according to past congressional budget reviews.

The revenue theoretically could help cover the gap created after lawmakers had to withdraw one of their initial plans to pay for public-works spending by empowering the IRS to pursue unpaid federal taxes. Republicans had balked at that idea, arguing that even some of the more limited changes proposed to augment the staff of the tax-collection agency could lead to abuse.