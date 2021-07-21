Police arrest man after I-40 scuffle

Arkansas State Police arrested a Fayetteville man early Tuesday on drug charges after he struggled with a state trooper on the shoulder of the interstate in Pulaski County, according to an arrest report.

On Interstate 40 eastbound near the Maumelle exit, a trooper pulled over Raimon Broughton, 23, for the improper display of a temporary license on his vehicle, the report said.

Broughton showed the trooper a baggie of marijuana, and when he told the trooper that he had no identification, the trooper asked him to step out of the vehicle, according to the report.

Broughton became agitated and fought with the trooper after refusing to be fingerprinted, the report said. The trooper used his Taser to end the scuffle, the report said.

Broughton, who later told police that he possessed a firearm, was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail. He is charged with felony battery, felony possession of a firearm by certain persons, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, misdemeanor obstructing government operations, misdemeanor fleeing police, misdemeanor improper display of a license plate and misdemeanor no liability insurance.

Video of shooting leads to one arrest

A Little Rock man was arrested Monday afternoon after police viewed evidence of him shooting someone inside of a local restaurant, an arrest report said.

Officers reviewing security footage of a shooting at Taqueria Jaliscoz, 5412 Baseline Road, identified Roman Ramirez, 43, as a suspect in the restaurant shooting, according to the report.

Police detained Ramirez at 3:50 p.m. after he left a residence at 8501 Dresher Lane, the report said.

Ramirez was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. He is charged with felony battery and felony theft by receiving.