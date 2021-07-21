Senators put bipartisan focus on retaking war powers

WASHINGTON -- A bipartisan group of senators unveiled legislation Tuesday to give Congress a more active role in approving arms sales, authorizing the use of military force and declaring national emergencies, in an across-the-board effort to claw back national security power from the executive branch.

The bill aims, for the first time, to define what type of "hostilities" require a president to seek congressional approval before committing military resources; establish expiration dates for national emergencies and military authorizations; and automatically curtail funding for any operation a president continues without explicit congressional support.

The comprehensive measure comes as Washington is grappling with whether and how to repeal long-running authorizations for use of military force, or AUMFs, including those passed nearly two decades ago to greenlight U.S. military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. The legislation also seeks to impose stringent standards forcing presidents to consult Congress early and often when it comes to using and funding weapons of war.

The trio behind the measure, Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have been longtime proponents of giving Congress a more proactive role in such matters. In recent years, they joined forces to invoke Congress's war powers and bring an end to U.S. participation in Yemen's civil war -- an effort that secured majority support, but not enough to overcome then-President Donald Trump's veto.

The measure seeks to replace the War Powers Act of 1973 with a series of better-defined and arguably more stringent directives to the current and future administrations about when to approach Congress for permission to conduct military operations. It would define "hostilities" as any operation requiring the use of force, remotely or directly -- superseding the unofficial custom of administrations interpreting the law as applying only when there are troops on the ground. It also would shorten the time that presidents have to engage in those hostilities from 60 to 20 days and automatically terminate funding for an operation if a president fails to secure congressional support for the venture by that deadline.

Lawmakers have argued that such prescriptions are necessary to force presidents to recognize Congress's power to declare war, given to the legislative branch under Article I of the Constitution. But successive presidential administrations have argued that the War Powers Act is unconstitutional for restricting the president's authority as commander-in-chief, as defined under Article II of the Constitution.

The legislation seeks to impose similar authority over how administrations conclude arms sales and declare national emergencies; it would require the president to secure affirmative votes from Congress before finalizing such sales, instead of leaving it to lawmakers to come up with veto-proof majorities on tight timetables to block them.

The measure would require presidents to secure such congressional approval for all major foreign military or direct commercial sales of military-grade weaponry -- which, in most cases, means sales valued at $14 million or more.

Typically, it is difficult for Congress to come up with veto-proof majorities to block presidential action. The proposed bill would curtail any national emergency that Congress does not approve within 30 days, and it would limit Congress's authorizations of such emergencies to one year at a time, with a total limit of five years.

The bill weighs in more specifically on existing war powers as well, by seeking to sunset four active AUMFs related to operations in the Middle East within 180 days of passage. Repealing the 1991 authorization related to the Gulf War and the 1957 AUMF allowing presidents to use force to stop the spread of communism in the region has bipartisan support, but the parties are split on repealing the 2001 and 2002 authorizations that enabled wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, respectively.