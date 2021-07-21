BASKETBALL

Brewer, Blake added to Arkansas staff

Former University of Arkansas great Ronnie Brewer has joined the Razorbacks' basketball staff in a recruiting capacity, Coach Eric Musselman announced Tuesday.

Brewer, who will serve as a recruiting coordinator, has been an assistant boys coach at Fayetteville High School and the coach of the 16-under Woodz Elite team. He is replacing Pat Ackerman, who said he is moving on from coaching and will move back to his native Michigan with his wife, Victoria.

Brewer declared for the 2006 NBA Draft after his junior season with the Razorbacks and was a first-round pick of he Utah Jazz. Brewer also played for Chicago, New York, Houston, Oklahoma City and Memphis.

Brewer was named Mr. Basketball in Arkansas as a senior in 2003 after averaging 25 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He was a two-time All-SEC selection at Arkansas.

His father, Ron Brewer, played under Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton.

The Razorbacks have also hired Jon Blake, a Springdale native and Arkansas alumnus, as an assistant director for basketball operations. He was most recently the associate director of football operations at Southern Cal.

Blake also served in the video operations department for Razorbacks football in 2014 and was a graduate assistant in football operations at Arkansas from 2016-18.

-- Richard Davenport

FOOTBALL

ASU picked second in Sun Belt West

Arkansas State University was selected to finish second in the West Division in the Sun Belt Conference's preseason football poll, released Tuesday.

The Red Wolves earned one first-place vote, finishing behind reigning division champions Louisiana-Lafayette and ahead of South Alabama, Texas State and Louisiana-Monroe, respectively. In the East Division, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State tied for a share of first place, followed by Georgia State, Georgia Southern and Troy.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall earned Preseason Offensive Player of the Year honors, while Troy linebacker Carlton Martial earned the distinction on defense. The Chanticleers also led the conference with 11 All-Sun Belt selections. No individual Red Wolves received preseason honors.

ASU Coach Butch Jones, along with offensive lineman Andre Harris and defensive lineman TW Ayers will take part in Sun Belt Media Day on Thursday. The Red Wolves are slotted to speak at 2 p.m. Central on ESPN-Plus.

-- Eli Lederman