Super Quiz: In the Kitchen

You wear these thick coverings to take hot things out of the oven.

Term for a kitchen on a boat or airplane.

This soup has acquired the reputation as a folk remedy for colds and influenza.

This bowl-shaped utensil is full of holes for draining off liquids.

The Hell's Kitchen neighborhood is located in this city.

Which then-U.S. vice president was involved in the Kitchen Debate?

Translate "kitchen" to French.

It's not a musical instrument. It's used to slice or cut fruits and vegetables.