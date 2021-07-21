Super Quiz: In the Kitchen

You wear these thick coverings to take hot things out of the oven.
Term for a kitchen on a boat or airplane.
This soup has acquired the reputation as a folk remedy for colds and influenza.
This bowl-shaped utensil is full of holes for draining off liquids.
The Hell's Kitchen neighborhood is located in this city.
Which then-U.S. vice president was involved in the Kitchen Debate?
Translate "kitchen" to French.
It's not a musical instrument. It's used to slice or cut fruits and vegetables.
This delicacy has been called "The black diamond of the kitchen."
ANSWERS
Oven mitts (gloves)
Galley
Chicken soup
Colander
New York
Richard Nixon
Cuisine
Mandoline
Truffles