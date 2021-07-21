Surge from variant creating quagmire for nation's schools

With covid-19 cases soaring nationwide, school districts across the U.S. are yet again confronting the realities of a polarized country and the lingering pandemic as they navigate mask requirements, vaccine rules and social distancing requirements for the fast-approaching new school year.

The spread of the delta variant and the deep political divisions over the outbreak have complicated decisions in districts from coast to coast. In a handful of conservative states, lawmakers have banned districts from requiring masks despite outcries from medical professionals. Schools are weighing a variety of plans to manage junior high and middle-school classrooms filled with vaccinated and unvaccinated students.

"I'm so frustrated that it's become a political issue because it shouldn't be. It's science," said Mary Tuttle, an Indianapolis woman who operates an in-home day care center and has watched the debate in her state over vaccines and masks.

Her two young daughters will wear masks when they start school, regardless of whether schools require them. She worries that the delta variant could lead to a return to in-home learning, which caused her 10-year-old daughter to become depressed and anxious last year. The Indianapolis district has not yet announced its mask policy.

"Emotionally, she really needed to be in school," Tuttle said, adding that her daughter will be vaccinated as soon as the shot is approved for her age group. Another daughter will turn 12 six days after starting sixth grade and will be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The vaccine has not been approved for children under 12. If shown to be safe and effective for younger ages, vaccine manufacturers may seek emergency authorization sometime this fall or winter.

Jenny Grinager of Templeton, Calif., does not like masks and got a mask exemption for her 8-year-old son because he has attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism. She said her son struggles to communicate with people who wear masks because he's unable to see their facial expressions. Last year, he said he didn't have any friends in class and was lonely.

"For him, it is the relationship, the interaction that causes him to remember who somebody is," said Grinager, who also does not believe vaccines are effective. She notes that children are less likely to get seriously ill with covid-19, and she has not been vaccinated.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said the fact that some states refuse to allow mask requirements "is just plain wrong." She said the organization has embraced recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including masking for those who are not vaccinated and other mitigation steps such as 3-feet physical distancing, ventilation and testing.

School officials say decisions about whether to require masks have been complicated not only by community pressure and the delta variant but also conflicting advice from public health officials.

The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday recommended universal masking in schools, even for those who are vaccinated against the virus that causes covid-19. The CDC earlier this month recommended mask-wearing indoors only for students and staff members who are not fully vaccinated.

"It's frustrating. Parents hear that these are recommendations, and it becomes a delicate dance" because of differing opinions, said Steve Matthews, superintendent of Novi Community Schools, outside Detroit.

He will probably recommend that the School Board make masking optional, although he worries about the potential for outbreaks because people are gathering for sporting events, family reunions and other activities.

"It would be very helpful if there was agreement among the medical community what the approach should be," Matthews said. When everyone wore masks last year, "it created a sense of community, a sense that we're all in this together. Now it ends up dividing people."

In Detroit public schools, everyone will likely be required to wear masks unless students in an entire room are vaccinated. Officials are developing an identification system, perhaps by wearing lanyards, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said.

In Pittsburgh, administrators are proposing that all public school students and staff members be required to wear masks indoors when classes resume because students under 12 cannot yet get vaccinated, "and there are concerns around unknowns from the variant," spokeswoman Ebony R. Pugh said.

In Kansas, most schoolchildren and teachers will not be required to wear masks. The state's largest district, Wichita, made masks optional starting July 6 and surveyed parents before announcing its reopening plan, said Wichita Public Schools spokeswoman Susan Arensman.

In Arkansas, Act 1002, signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in April, bars state agencies, political subdivisions, and state or local officials from putting mask mandates in place, though it does not apply to mandates imposed by private businesses, state-owned or -controlled health care facilities, correctional facilities or facilities operated by the Division of Youth Services of the state Department of Human Services.

The state law affects Arkansas' 262 public school districts, which includes 24 open-enrollment charter school systems.

The law means that while students can wear masks to class, a school, school board or school district can't require that masks be worn at school.

VARIANT UPTICK

The highly infectious delta variant now accounts for an estimated 83% of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. -- a "dramatic increase" from early July, when it crossed the 50% threshold to become the dominant variant in this country, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday.

In some regions, the percentage is even higher -- particularly where vaccination rates are low, Walensky said during a Senate health committee hearing. Vaccines are effective against the delta variant and while almost 60% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated, less than half of the total population is.

She said the CDC would update its website later Tuesday to reflect the new estimate of delta cases, which the agency derives from gene sequencing of new coronavirus cases.

The new figure comes as new cases have been rising across the United States, though cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain a fraction of their peaks.

Tuesday's committee hearing was contentious at times. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, pressed Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, on when the FDA would authorize booster shots -- and was not happy when she could not provide a specific answer. Federal health officials have said booster shots are not necessary now and have pressed Pfizer for more evidence that they will be needed.

FAUCI ANGER

Dr. Anthony Fauci angrily responded to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. on Tuesday in testimony before a Senate committee, rejecting Paul's insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the pandemic.

Paul suggested that Fauci had lied before Congress in May when he denied that the National Institutes of Health funded "gain of function" research -- the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world -- at a Wuhan virology lab. U.S. intelligence agencies are exploring theories that an accidental leak from that lab could have led to the outbreak of covid-19.

"I have not lied before Congress. I have never lied. Certainly not before Congress. Case closed," Fauci told Paul before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, saying a study that the senator mentioned referred to a different sort of virus entirely from the one responsible for the coronavirus outbreak.

"Senator Paul, you do not know what you're talking about, quite frankly," Fauci said. "And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you're talking about."

He added, "if anybody is lying here, senator, it is you."

ST. LOUIS WAVE

The St. Louis area is facing a third wave of covid-19 that could cause more deaths and serious cases if residents don't get vaccinated and return to wearing masks in public, Dr. Clay Dunagan, the head of the region's pandemic task force, said Tuesday.

Dunagan, BJC HealthCare's chief clinical officer, said seven covid-19 patients have died in the St. Louis region and 91 were admitted to intensive care units during the 24 hours before he issued his plea Tuesday morning.

"The vaccine is available, but unfortunately the vaccination rate in our community has not been high enough to prevent spread of the delta variant," Dunagan said. "We now need to return to masking to combat this new wave of infections."

He said if residents don't respond, the area could return to high hospitalization rates, prompting renewed visitor restrictions and delayed elective procedures. He said even people who have been vaccinated should wear masks in public, in part because only 46.3% of Missourians had been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, which significantly trailed the national average.

Although the CDC has approved allowing vaccinated people to go without masks, the St. Louis area's vaccination rate isn't high enough to follow that recommendation because of new cases caused by the more infectious delta variant, Dunagan said.

Also Tuesday, officials from St. Louis County and St. Louis issued a joint statement echoing Dunagan's remarks.

"While we do not have an announcement to make today, this is a topic of conversation," they said. "For the moment, we will continue to urge everyone to wear masks, even if you are vaccinated."

Their appeals came the day after state health officials issued a hot spot advisory for Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski counties, in central Missouri. That brought to 14 the number of counties in southwestern and central Missouri that have been designated as hot spots by the Missouri Department of Health since July 7.

Most of the counties have vaccination rates well below 40%, with Laclede at 24.3%, Phelps at 31.3% and Pulaski at 32.5% on Monday. Health officials believe the delta variant cases are moving from southwestern Missouri along Interstate 44 toward St. Louis.

CALIFORNIA DECISION

California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a delicate decision over whether to again impose statewide mask requirements in all indoor public places and risk upsetting Californians just weeks before they decide if he should be recalled from office.

In Los Angeles County, residents are required to wear masks in those settings whether they are vaccinated or not. Seven San Francisco Bay Area counties last week recommended the use of masks to help stem the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

Though the Newsom administration has thus far deferred to counties, that could change if California continues to see an increase in covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Newsom did not directly answer a question during a Monday news conference in Sonoma County when asked about the possibility of a statewide indoor mask mandate.

"I see counties all up and down the state, including up here, that are recommending mask-wearing indoors," Newsom said.

"We are committed to getting that done, committed not to imposing new restrictions, but we are also committed to addressing this latest increase in the number of new cases here in the state of California," Newsom said.

Republicans hoping to replace Newsom after the Sept. 14 recall election already have seized on the issue of new mask mandates as another example of government overreach.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer criticized Los Angeles County's mandatory mask-wearing order, saying the CDC has deemed masks unnecessary for vaccinated people.

"If Gavin Newsom had any common sense, he'd step up and oppose this, that's what I'll do as governor," Faulconer said in a tweet last week.

Information for this article was contributed by Heather Hollingsworth, Tammy Webber, Todd Richmond and Lindsey Turner of The Associated Press; by Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times; by Phil Willon and Taryn Luna of the Los Angeles Times (TNS); and by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff.

