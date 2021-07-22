Actors John Cusack, Emile Hirsch to film in downtown Little Rock

John Cusack and Emile Hirsch are currently filming in Central Arkansas, according to Arkansas Film Commissioner Christopher Crane.

A Facebook post from the Downtown Little Rock Partnership on Thursday read, “File this under something you don’t see everyday: a movie being filmed in downtown Little Rock.”

Two films are currently being filmed simultaneously, Crane said, including “Pursuit,” starring Cusack and Hirsch. The film is being produced by Andrew Stevens and directed by Brian Skiba, Crane added.

The second film is titled “A Sister’s Grudge,” which is a Lifetime feature worked on by Rick Benatar and Nigel Thomas, Crane explained.