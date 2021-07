Hot Springs, 1951: W.R. Perry, owner of the Perry Plaza Court, wrote a note on this card to a man in Ohio. "We will be very happy to have you make your home at the Perry Plaza when in Hot Springs." Tourist courts and motels had begun to stretch along Park Avenue (aka Arkansas 7) in the 1940s. The former motel was added to National Register of Historic Places in 2004.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203