ASGA Junior Match Play results

Today at 2:28 a.m.

ASGA

Junior Match Play Championship

Eagle Hill Golf and Athletic Club, Little Rock

BOYS

First round

Logan McDonald def. Beau Campbell, 7 and 5

Sam Stansberry def. JP McCarron, 19 holes

Nicholas Pleiman def. Sam Glover, 2 and 1

Sam Patterson def. Conner Guthrie, 3 and 2

Preston Nesterenko def. Ethan Robertson, 6 and 5

Zach Knight def. Max Gipson, 4 and 3

Collin Spangler def. Shawn Parker, 2 and 1

Zachary Gardner def. Landon Hendrix, 2 and 1

Nash Johnson def. Chandler Welch, 7 and 6

Daniel Taylor def. Michael Young, 1 up

Connor Goens def. Stevens Hunter, 3 and 2

Roby Cooper def. Campbell Cox, 1 up

Murphy Allard def. Wallace Landrum, 7 and 6

John Patterson def. Landon Wallace, 3 and 2

Max Gardner def. Stiles Hunter, 7 and 6

Wil Griffin def. Riley Saddler 8 and 6

Jacob Knowlton def. Rhett Healea, 4 and 3

Robert Vaught def. Yinta Yang, 5 and 3

Jackson Patterson def. Dalton Smith, 6 and 4

Nathan Mishra def. Jacob Peetoom, 20 holes

Luke Hanson def. Jack Seago, 8 and 6

Gray Manning def. Austin Eanes, 2 and 1

Jackson Gilbert def. Alexander Apolskis, 2 and 1

Ben Fowler def. Caden Lentz, 1 up

Carson Stephens def. Brant Fowler, 6 and 5

Connor Whitworth def. Cooper Williams, 4 and 2

Luke Morgan def. Reid Smith, 6 and 4

Noah Abington def. Preston Green, 4 and 3

Will Gordon def. Kaden Smith, 2 up

Tyler Parr def. Christian Cloyd, 7 and 6

Simon McBride def. Hudson Seago, 6 and 4

Hunter Jowers def. Ryan Oxford, 19 holes

Second round

Stansberry def. McDonald, 19 holes

Pleiman def. Patterson, 6 and 5

Knight def. Nesterenko, 2 and 1

Spangler def. Gardner, 5 and 4

Johnson def. Taylor, 19 holes

Goens def. Cooper, 1 up

Allard def. Patterson, 6 and 4

Griffin def. Gardner, 5 and 4

Vaught def. Knowlton, 4 and 3

Patterson def. Mishra, 3 and 1

Manning def. Hanson, 3 and 2

Gilbert def. Fowler, 21 holes

Stephens def. Whitworth, 4 and 2

Morgan def. Abington, 7 and 6

Parr def. Gordon, 1 up

Jowers def. McBride, 1 up

GIRLS

First round

Elizabeth Lim def. Brooklyn Worley, 4 and 2

Elizabeth Whalen def. Presli Webb, 8 and 7

Yinyoe Yang def. Elizabeth Esteban, 6 and 5

Maggie Huett def. Susanna Manns, 4 and 3

Isabel Chaidez def. Tori Worley, 5 and 4

Molly McCluskey def. Lauren Pleiman, 4 and 2

