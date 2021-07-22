ASGA Junior Match Play results

ASGA
Junior Match Play Championship
Eagle Hill Golf and Athletic Club, Little Rock
BOYS
First round
Logan McDonald def. Beau Campbell, 7 and 5
Sam Stansberry def. JP McCarron, 19 holes
Nicholas Pleiman def. Sam Glover, 2 and 1
Sam Patterson def. Conner Guthrie, 3 and 2
Preston Nesterenko def. Ethan Robertson, 6 and 5
Zach Knight def. Max Gipson, 4 and 3
Collin Spangler def. Shawn Parker, 2 and 1
Zachary Gardner def. Landon Hendrix, 2 and 1
Nash Johnson def. Chandler Welch, 7 and 6
Daniel Taylor def. Michael Young, 1 up
Connor Goens def. Stevens Hunter, 3 and 2
Roby Cooper def. Campbell Cox, 1 up
Murphy Allard def. Wallace Landrum, 7 and 6
John Patterson def. Landon Wallace, 3 and 2
Max Gardner def. Stiles Hunter, 7 and 6
Wil Griffin def. Riley Saddler 8 and 6
Jacob Knowlton def. Rhett Healea, 4 and 3
Robert Vaught def. Yinta Yang, 5 and 3
Jackson Patterson def. Dalton Smith, 6 and 4
Nathan Mishra def. Jacob Peetoom, 20 holes
Luke Hanson def. Jack Seago, 8 and 6
Gray Manning def. Austin Eanes, 2 and 1
Jackson Gilbert def. Alexander Apolskis, 2 and 1
Ben Fowler def. Caden Lentz, 1 up
Carson Stephens def. Brant Fowler, 6 and 5
Connor Whitworth def. Cooper Williams, 4 and 2
Luke Morgan def. Reid Smith, 6 and 4
Noah Abington def. Preston Green, 4 and 3
Will Gordon def. Kaden Smith, 2 up
Tyler Parr def. Christian Cloyd, 7 and 6
Simon McBride def. Hudson Seago, 6 and 4
Hunter Jowers def. Ryan Oxford, 19 holes
Second round
Stansberry def. McDonald, 19 holes
Pleiman def. Patterson, 6 and 5
Knight def. Nesterenko, 2 and 1
Spangler def. Gardner, 5 and 4
Johnson def. Taylor, 19 holes
Goens def. Cooper, 1 up
Allard def. Patterson, 6 and 4
Griffin def. Gardner, 5 and 4
Vaught def. Knowlton, 4 and 3
Patterson def. Mishra, 3 and 1
Manning def. Hanson, 3 and 2
Gilbert def. Fowler, 21 holes
Stephens def. Whitworth, 4 and 2
Morgan def. Abington, 7 and 6
Parr def. Gordon, 1 up
Jowers def. McBride, 1 up
GIRLS
First round
Elizabeth Lim def. Brooklyn Worley, 4 and 2
Elizabeth Whalen def. Presli Webb, 8 and 7
Yinyoe Yang def. Elizabeth Esteban, 6 and 5
Maggie Huett def. Susanna Manns, 4 and 3
Isabel Chaidez def. Tori Worley, 5 and 4
Molly McCluskey def. Lauren Pleiman, 4 and 2