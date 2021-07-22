Bank OZK to post 2Q earnings today

Bank OZK is scheduled to announce second quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes today. The bank's management's team also will release comments on earnings available at ir.ozk.com.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10 a.m. on Friday. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (844)-818-5110 and asking for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at (855)-859-2056. The passcode for playback is 3462545.

Bank OZK shares rose 70 cents, or 1.8%, to close Wednesday at $40.41.