Benefits With Friends: History groups hold holiday happenings

Three Fort Smith historic preservation groups will benefit from a three-day Christmas in July fundraiser beginning today. The Bonneville House, The Clayton House and Fort Smith Museum of History will play host to boutique shopping featuring Christmas gift-worthy items from area vendors, live music, dancing, food trucks and -- of course -- visits with Santa, Mrs. Claus and Santa's elves.

An adults-only VIP kickoff party today from 6:30 to 10 p.m. in The Bakery District will include Christmas-themed hors d'oeuvres, adult beverages, live and silent auction items from the fundraiser's vendors, games and live music by the Don Bailey Trio. Tickets are $100.

Shopping continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23-24 at The Bonneville House, The Clayton House and Fort Smith Museum of History with trolley transport among the three. The event will include children's activities and food trucks.

Wine, bourbon and martini tastings are slated for Friday evening's Sip & Shop social for adults from 6 to 9 p.m. at the three museums with trolley transport available. Tickets are $35.

Children are invited to Breakfast with Santa from 9 to 9:45 or 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 per child.

The charity affair will conclude with a family-friendly Street Dance from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Smith Museum of History. The evening is set to include food trucks, adult and children's activities and live music by Big City Moses II. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is $15 for adults and free for children with a canned food donation supporting Community Rescue Mission & Antioch for Youth & Family, both based in Fort Smith.

For more information, call The Clayton House at (479) 783-3000 or visit fortsmithmuseum.org/christmas-in-july. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com