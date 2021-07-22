Boys & Girls Club observes anniversary

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County celebrated 75 years of service by hosting its annual Heroes Banquet on July 9 and kickball tournament on July 10.

Officials thanked the 75th anniversary planning committee: Heroes Banquet Chaimanr Ralynn Ruth, 75th Celebration Chairman William Smith; and committee chairmen/members Mary Liddell, Albert King, Jr., Efrem Neely, Tish Bullard, Leslie Dorn, Christy Brooks, Tiffany Ventry, Jennifer Fox, George Howard III, Maurice Carlton, Santrice Kearney, William Fells, Emily Burris, Ginny Heisler, Rebecca Newby, Emmanuel Fraizer, John Proctor, Kevin Taylor and Tavante Calhoun, according to a news release.

The Boys & Girls Club also thanked Board President Vonysha Goodwin and the board members; Boys & Girls Club Chief Executive Officer Nyeshia Aldridge, staff and Quad W Interns.

During the Heroes Banquet, the following were presented Hero of the Year awards in these categories: Volunteer, Yvonne Glien; Philanthropist, Ford Trotter; Educator, Sherika Jackson;Public Servant, Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.; and Club Hero, Mary Liddell.

Officials also thanked guest speaker state Sen. Linda Chesterfield for an empowering speech; club advocate Rebecca Newby for sharing her story; Master and Mistress of Ceremony Scott Kuttenkuler and Gina Alley "for leading the program with enthusiasm and love," and Rice First Class Catering "for the amazing food." Officials also thanked everyone who donated items and those who purchased items in the silent auction.

"This event could not have been a success without you all," a spokesman said.

On Saturday, the celebration included a ceremony and activities. The Dominators were the Kickball Tournament Champions.

The club thanked the volunteers including Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County Alumni & Friends Association, Sisters in Service, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.–Delta Omega Omega Chapter, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Volleyball participants, Gamma Sigma Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., and Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

The club thanked all who contributed to the success of the agency. Sponsors included Platinum: Relyance Bank and Simmons Bank; Gold: Ralph Robinson & Son, St. Paul Baptist Church, Liberty Utilities, St. James United Methodist Church, Walmart, Con- Real, GTL- Americas, LP; Silver: Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, Planters Cotton Oil Mill, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Jeremy's Body Shop Bay 1; Bronze: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority Inc. DOO Chapter, Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, The Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation- Alpha Phi Alpha, Neurorthro Rehabilitation, Barraque St. Missionary Baptist Church; Food Sponsor: Oscar and Tish Bullard with BullsDen Grill.

Donations are still being accepted for the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County that runs by grant funding, corporate sponsorships, and community support. Details: info@boysgirlsclubjc.org, www.boysgirlsclubjc.org, P.O. Box 6027, Pine Bluff, AR 71611, or contact Nyeshia Aldridge, chief executive officer, at naldridge@boysgirlsclubjc.org or (870) 850-7500, ext. 102.