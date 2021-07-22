Cabot man killed walking on I-40

A Cabot man died Tuesday night when he was struck by a vehicle as he walked down Interstate 40 in Lonoke, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Ben Shirley, 53, was walking in the traffic lanes on the highway at about 9:02 p.m. when he was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, the report said. Shirley had crossed one lane of traffic and was crossing into a second lane when he was struck, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the incident were clear and dry, the report said.