Calendar 7-22-21

Thursday, July 22

Irene Rosenzweig Exhibition opens

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host the 2021 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition July 22 through Oct. 16. An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. July 22. Juror Deidre Argyle, assistant professor of sculpture at Missouri State University at Springfield, will announce prize winners at 5:30 p.m. July 22 including Best of Show, first place, second place, and three merit awards.

Saturday, July 24

Raven's Nest pantry to offer food Saturday

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Summit Soundz plans band concert

The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present a concert at 6 p.m. July 24 in the worship center of Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, at Pine Bluff. This 30 piece wind band includes high school and college students from southeast Arkansas as well as area band directors: Al Wimberly, Garry Henson and Kameron Willis, according to a news release. The concert is free and open to the public.

House of Bread hosts youth event

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., invites the community to attend the Youth Explosion from 1-3 p.m. July 24 at J.C. Jeffries Park, 1401 Belmont St. The event will include free food. Free backpacks with school supplies will be available for children who attend, according to a news release. Details: Marshell Foster or Saint Mary Harris, pastor/apostle, at houseofbread71601@outlook.com.

Beginning Saturday, July 24

ASC hosts The Miracle Worker auditions

The Arts & Science Centere for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is seeking people ages 11 and older to audition for its September theatrical production, The Miracle Worker. Audition dates are July 24-25. For more information and to sign up for an audition slot, visit asc701.org/auditions. This drama tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student Helen Keller, who is blind and deaf. Performances are set for 7 p.m. Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 at the Adam B. Robinson Black Box Theater in the ART WORKS on Main at 627 S. Main St.

Monday, July 26

A&P Finance Committee to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission (A&P) Finance Committee will meet at noon July 26 at the A&P Office, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes financial reports, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, at bbrown@explorepinebluff.com, or or Sheri Storie, A&P director, at sstorie@explorepinebluff.com.

Tuesday, July 27

Civic Auditorium panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet by conference call at noon July 27. To join the meeting or for details, contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email Teresa Rash at tlrash@pinebluff.com.

Korean War veterans to be honored

The 68th anniversary of the end of the Korean War is scheduled to be commemorated at 10 a.m. July 27 at the Korean War Monument at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History at Little Rock. The ceremony will feature a wreath laying and presentation of the 2021 Korean War Commemorative book, according to a news release. Seating is limited, attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs as a precaution. The ceremony is open to the public and will be broadcast via Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/ under Events. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the second floor of the museum.

Wednesday, July 28

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Thurday, July 29

Redistricting hearings to be held

Arkansas Board of Apportionment will hold redistricting hearings around state, according to a news release. In southeast Arkansas, hearings will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. July 29 at the fine arts center of the University of Arkansas at Monticello; Aug. 10 at Hempstead Hall at the University of Arkansas at Hope; and Aug. 12 at the fine arts center at Phillips County Community College at Helena. Former Chief Justice Betty C. Dickey, who was recently appointed as coordinator of the board of apportionment, and members of the board set eight hearings. For other sites and details visit www.arkansasredistricting.org or call (501) 534-5050.

UAPB alumni group plans conference

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association invites alumni to register for the Virtual Alumni 2021 Summer Conference to be held July 29-31 via Zoom. The event will be hosted by the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, Pulaski County Alumni Chapter, according to a news release. Highlights include: speakers and presenters, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Day and Ask the Administration. On Ask the Administration, participants may submit a maximum of two questions to UAPBalumniconference@gmail.com to be addressed by either National Alumni President Kymara Seals or UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander or their appointees. Regular registration is $30 per person (through July 5). Alumni are also encouraged to make a donation for the Summer Conference Scholarship Fund to help a UAPB student in need of tuition or book assistance. Details: uapbalumni.org or the National Alumni Office at (870) 536-2309.

Covid-19 recovery, resiliency seminars set

The Delta Center for Economic Development and Arkansas Economic Development Institute will offer Covid-19 Recovery and Resiliency Workshops for business and community leaders, according to a news release. In-person events are scheduled for July 29, North Little Rock (RSVP by July 23); Aug. 12, Russellville; Aug. 26, Pine Bluff; Sept. 9, Harrison; Sept. 14, Wynne; Sept. 28, Hot Springs; Sept. 30, Hope; Oct. 12, Fort Smith; and Oct. 14, Batesville. Details: covidrecovery.youraedi.com, asbtdc.org or 800-862-2040.

Through Friday, July 30

Area Agency fan drive ends

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Beat the Heat Annual Fan Drive Monday through July 30. The fan drive will be held in the counties the agency serves: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant, Lincoln and Jefferson, according to a news release. People interested in donating fans or air conditioners should call Area Agency. People who need fans must be disabled or 60 years old or older and contact the agency. Their names will be placed on a list waiting list. The applicants will be told when the fans may be picked up. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn when obtaining fans. Applicants will be asked to present ID. Details: Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Saturday, July 31

Christian education group to give away school

supplies

School supplies will be given away at 10 a.m. July 31 at 605 N. Buerkle St. at Stuttgart. The Multi-District Congress of Christian Education is sponsoring the event. Items will be given away while supplies last, according to a news release.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 6

'9 to 5' The Musical opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will open for in-person performances starting Aug. 6 with the production of "9 to 5 the Musical." Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 6, 13, and 20, Saturdays, Aug. 7, 14 and 21, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 8, 15, and 22. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank. Tickets are now available and cost $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers, according to a news release. This musical production is based on the 1980 movie. The book is by Patricia Resnick, who also wrote the film. Compositions are by Dolly Parton. To purchase tickets or for details, visit asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Through Friday, Aug. 6

TOPPS hosts summer camp

TOPPS Inc. will host the Break Out youth summer camp from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7 through Aug. 6. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be enforced. Slots will be limited, according to a news release. TOPPS will conduct reading, math and creative writing sessions in the mornings and enrichment activities in the afternoon, including physical fitness, swimming, skating, karate, robotics, music, crafts, cooking, fishing, sewing, tours and golf. Teens will be introduced to Junior Toastmasters, financial literacy, job training skills and entrepreneurship. For the application fee, weekly fee or details, interested participants should call TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Annette Dove is TOPPS' executive director.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

TOPPS to hand out food

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will hold its monthly food distribution again beginning Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. until all food boxes are handed out, according to a news release. The event is a drive-through distribution. All participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and the food boxes will be placed inside their vehicles. TOPPS will hold its food distribution on the second Tuesday of each month. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Through Thursday, Aug. 12

Small Works on Paper on display at Stuttgart

The 2021 Small Works on Paper exhibition is on display at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart through Aug. 12. The annual touring visual arts exhibition showcases the work of Arkansas artists. Two area artists with works included in the exhibition are Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff. Thirty eight pieces from various artists are part of the Small Works on Paper exhibition, according to a news release. The gallery is open with limited viewing hours, so visitors should call (870) 673-1781 to confirm a viewing time. No opening reception is planned. Details: www.arkansasarts.org.

Through Friday, Aug. 13

Generator hosts youth digital camp

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., an innovation hub of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a summer camp entited Building Digital Skills Forward. The camp will be held June 14-July 2, July 5-23 and July 26-Aug. 13, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Building Digital Skills Forward is a summer, engaging, rigorous, multi-track program for 6-12th graders to develop their inherent digital and digital-related skills. For details and registration, visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Pine Bluff to host covid-19 vaccination clinic

The Pine Bluff Convention Center will hold a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14. Appointments or walk-ins will be accepted. The Pfizer vaccine will be given to people 12 years old and older, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter. The goal is to get 1,000 people vaccinated on this day. Vaccinations are also administered regularly at various locations including the Jefferson County Health Department, Doctor's Orders Pharmacy and Jefferson Comprehensive Care. For a list of vaccination sites, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan. For details on the Aug. 14 city clinic, people may call: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office (870) 730-2000, ext. 7, or Mary Liddell, spokesman, (870) 643-2383.

Through Saturday, Aug. 14

Arkansas Women to Watch 2021: Paper Routes on display

Paper Routes, an exhibition curated by Allison Glenn of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, will be on view through Aug. 14 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This show features work by Arkansas women and is themed around inventive uses of paper. Joli Livaudais of Little Rock will represent Arkansas in the exhibition Women to Watch. Other artists include Kim Brewer, Linda Nguyen Lopez and Suzannah Schreckhise.

Through Sunday, Aug. 15

Grant applications being accepted for charitable programs

Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may begin Saturday applying online for Giving Tree grants through the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation (PBACF). Applications must be submitted by Aug. 15 at https://www.arcf.org/apply-for-giving-tree-grants/ Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in Jefferson County is eligible to apply. Grants are not made to individuals. Applications will be reviewed by a grant-making committee from PBACF. Any nonprofit that received a grant in 2020 must complete a grant report to be considered for this current grant cycle, according to a news release.