Campus complex getting new name

The "Hangar" complex in the student/community center on the Arkansas State University-Newport campus will be renamed the Sandra C. Massey Center for Student Success.

Massey, who became the first female chancellor in the ASU-System in November 2013, retired in December. On Wednesday, the Arkansas State University board of trustees designated her as chancellor emeritus in recognition of her contributions to the 1,936-student community college and renamed the student/community center in her honor. The board met at the ASU-Newport campus.

Before she became chancellor, Massey was ASU-Newport's vice chancellor for academic affairs.

She came to Arkansas after working as campus provost at the Northeast Campus of Tulsa Community College; dean of student services at Tulsa Community College; and vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at Oklahoma State University-Okmulgee, where Massey also served as interim dean for student support and development.