CLASS AA-CENTRAL

DRILLERS 3, NATURALS 2

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals got a two-run home run from catcher MJ Melendez -- his 20th of the season, giving him a league-high 53 RBI -- but it was the only offense they could muster in a loss to the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday in front of 5,163 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Melendez also accounted for the Naturals' lone error in the seventh inning when an errant throw on a pickoff attempt allowed Ryan Noda to score. The Drillers also scored a run on a wild pitch by Northwest Arkansas starter Angel Zerpa in the second inning, and on an RBI single from Clayton Daniel in the seventh that proved to be the game winner.

Shortstop Clay Dungan, hitting from the leadoff spot, went 2 for 3 and scored on Melendez's home run for the Naturals, who finished with five hits. Stephen Woods Jr. (4-7) blew his first save of the season and took the loss after allowing both Tulsa runs in the seventh inning on two hits and three walks. Zerpa went 6 innings, allowing 1 run on 4 hits with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts.