Get to know Arkansas target Annor Boateng

Little Rock Central sophomore guard and Arkansas target Annor Boateng continues to improve his stock on the national level.

Boateng, 6-5, 205 pounds, received praise from ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi at last weekend’s Adidas Gold Gauntlet Championships in Omaha, Neb., while playing for the 15-under Arkansas Hawks.

He made the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Underclassman Team after averaging 6.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.7 blocks and 2 deflections over 29 games last season for the Tigers.

Boateng has offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Memphis, Mississippi State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

School: Little Rock Central

Height: 6-5

Weight: 205

Position: SF/PF

Vertical: 37 inches

Coach Eric Musselman is: A nice and understandable coach.

Best basketball moment: Getting an in-game windmill

Favorite video game: Modern Warfare

Favorite NBA player: Kevin Durant

Favorite NBA team: Oklahoma City when Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were on the team.

Favorite workout music: R&B or Rap

Favorite movie: Ready Player One

Must watch TV show: Rick and Morty

My mom is always on me to: Think positive and be mindful

My two pet peeves are: Smacking when eating and when people start to talk then say "nevermind."

Favorite food: Sushi

I will never eat: Pickles by themselves

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-a. They have the best customer service.

Favorite junk food: Burgers

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Life Savers and Skittles

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Bear Grylls

Favorite animal and why: Sloths, because they know how to chill and relax.

I’m terrified of: Falling from high places

Hobbies: I like to go bike riding in my neighborhood.

The one thing I could not live without is: My family

If you were a superhero, what power would you have: Teleportation

Role model and why: Ben Carson, because he was able to do something that everyone thought was impossible (separate conjoined twins.)

Three words to describe me: Chill, humble, goofy

People would be surprised that I: Play three instruments