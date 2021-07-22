Get to know Arkansas target Annor Boateng

Little Rock Central sophomore guard and Arkansas target Annor Boateng continues to improve his stock on the national level.
Boateng, 6-5, 205 pounds, received praise from ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi at last weekend’s Adidas Gold Gauntlet Championships in Omaha, Neb., while playing for the 15-under Arkansas Hawks.
He made the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Underclassman Team after averaging 6.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.7 blocks and 2 deflections over 29 games last season for the Tigers.
Boateng has offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Memphis, Mississippi State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
School: Little Rock Central
Height: 6-5
Weight: 205
Position: SF/PF
Vertical: 37 inches
Coach Eric Musselman is: A nice and understandable coach.
Best basketball moment: Getting an in-game windmill
Favorite video game: Modern Warfare
Favorite NBA player: Kevin Durant
Favorite NBA team: Oklahoma City when Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were on the team.
Favorite workout music: R&B or Rap
Favorite movie: Ready Player One
Must watch TV show: Rick and Morty
My mom is always on me to: Think positive and be mindful
My two pet peeves are: Smacking when eating and when people start to talk then say "nevermind."
Favorite food: Sushi
I will never eat: Pickles by themselves
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-a. They have the best customer service.
Favorite junk food: Burgers
My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Life Savers and Skittles
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Bear Grylls
Favorite animal and why: Sloths, because they know how to chill and relax.
I’m terrified of: Falling from high places
Hobbies: I like to go bike riding in my neighborhood.
The one thing I could not live without is: My family
If you were a superhero, what power would you have: Teleportation
Role model and why: Ben Carson, because he was able to do something that everyone thought was impossible (separate conjoined twins.)
Three words to describe me: Chill, humble, goofy
People would be surprised that I: Play three instruments