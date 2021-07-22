Getting it straight

The reopening date for the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is scheduled for fall 2022. A photograph of construction workers at the museum building in Wednesday’s edition included the wrong date in the caption.

The state offered $52,800 in regular funding plus additional funding for the next two years to bring the total to $90,000 a year in state taxpayer money for the Washington County Stabilization Unit for each of the next two years. The additional funding was approved because of the challenges of running the unit during a pandemic. An article in the July 18 edition did not explain that the additional funding was always part of the state’s proposal for the unit.