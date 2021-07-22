Happy birthday (July 22): You devote yourself to your personal passion, and they call you generous. It just so happens that what you want makes many other people's lives better, too. Your work ethic gives you a professional edge that pays off for you, and you'll get to choose your team. Love in abundance and ease in relationships will be the rule.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're physically strong. When you move, life moves with and because of you. A sense of connection prevails. The ground, the trees, the air — the whole universe breathes with you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Ambition is a form of optimism. It's a quality that has its drawbacks, but there's something innocent and playful about this latest ambition of yours, which will set an interesting chain of events in motion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Gather up inspiration. It may feel passive at first, but you need to take things in before you can expect yourself to turn out good work. What expands your dreaming power expands your doing power, too.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Eliminate the obvious distractions, activities that occupy time without feeding you in any meaningful way — the equivalent to junk food. Good things rush in to fill the void.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): People want to please you. While you'd love it if they could figure out how to do this on their own, it's a lot easier just to share your preferences, clarify your boundaries and make your expectations known.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): To achieve what someone has, learn the routines that brought the result. Ask for the steps, and learn the best practices. What you want is so doable with consistent effort.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): More togetherness may not be the answer. Brilliant affiliations require space and freedom. Relationships shine when there is enough atmosphere around them to let the light beams bounce, stretch and gleam.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): People feel comfortable and open around you. The flow of information might be a little more than you bargained for. Stay focused on what's good for everyone and you'll sense where the healthy boundaries need to be erected.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's a time to say yes to everything, and you've already been there and done it. Now you have many more options than you have time to properly fulfill, and it's time to start saying no.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take care of responsibilities as early in the day as possible so you can seize an afternoon adventure. The lead will be as subtle as a thread. One tug and everything starts to open.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Because you make it look easy, someone will say, "I could have done that," and maybe so, but they didn't. Be proud of your choices and your timing. Your strut is earned.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): No need to chase assets or hide flaws. Instead, look around and ask, "What more can I accept here?" A power surge comes from letting go of that energy drain known as resistance.

LEO SUN'S OPENING NIGHT

We are in for a noble show. Venus and Jupiter open a velvet curtain across the sky to herald the dramatic entrance of the Leo sun. The lion makes a regal statement without saying a word; all sense the power in her every gesture. The first moments of this solar journey will do the sacred work of every opening scene; this is the new world.

DEVELOP YOUR INTUITION, CANCER

Moonchildren are famously intuitive and among the most psychically gifted. A most remarkable feature of their gift is that most are completely unaware of it, as it is simply who they are. They act on intuitive knowledge without ceremony or comment. It’s nothing to write home about because they don’t think of their instinctual knowledge as being anything special, powerful or out of the ordinary. And yet this cosmic endowment offers protection and relatively smooth travels on life’s journey.

For Cancer, it’s not a matter of developing intuition but staying out of its way. The best way to foil the gift is self-doubt, which sets in especially quickly around people who, for whatever reason, do not bring out the best in Cancer. If a toxic influence is too close to sensitive Cancer, it can erode the natural knowingness that is Cancer’s birthright. The psychic tools that are helpful to have aren’t psychic in nature at all; rather, they are social tools for dealing with, defending against or getting away from people who do not have the capability to support, uplift and inspire the Cancer.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Chart-topper Selena Gomez made her debut in the entertainment world on “Barney & Friends” and went on to rule the Disney Channel as Alex in “Wizards of Waverly Place.” The multiplatinum selling pop star was born when the Sun, Mercury and Venus were all in the charismatic station of Leo, so the desire to entertain is written in her stars.