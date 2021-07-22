Little Rock School Board OKs vaccination incentive pay, covid-19 leave, preparations for tax election

The Little Rock School District is offering $300 to every district employee who is fully vaccinated against covid-19 by Oct. 1.

The district’s School Board on Thursday voted 7-0, with two members absent, to approve the incentive for the district’s approximately 3,100 employees, including teachers.

During the meeting Thursday, the board also:

• Reinstituted last semester’s covid-19 employee sick leave policy.

• Authorized district staff and the district’s financial adviser to begin preparations for asking voters for a property tax extension to generate as much as $300 million for school construction and facility improvements.

• Reviewed a draft plan to raise employee salaries over three years. The plan includes a proposed $7,000 increase this year for starting teachers, from $36,000 to $43,000, and a raise to $48,000 annually by 2023-24.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.