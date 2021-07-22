Marshals Museum receives $5 million matching grant

FORT SMITH -- The U.S. Marshals Museum has been given a $5 million anonymous matching grant toward its completion.

Once matched, the museum will have $2.5 million left in its capital campaign, said Patrick Weeks, museum president and CEO. The museum prior to the matching grant received more than $38.6 million in cash, pledges and land for its completion, according to Alice Alt, president of the Marshals Museum Foundation.

Museum developers plan to use $8 million of the money raised to build the museum's five galleries and educational experience, according to a Thursday news release.

"This pledge is the impetus we need to reach our capital campaign goal," said Doug Babb, museum board chairman.

Weeks and Alt in June said the museum has a July 2022 soft open date predicated on securing the money to produce the exhibits.

Once complete, visitors will be able to learn about the history and evolution U.S. Marshals Service and pay tribute to deputy U.S. Marshals killed in the line of duty, the release states.