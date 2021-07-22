Mother charged in abuse of corpse

The mother of a 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday on a charge of abuse of a corpse after the boy was found dead inside their Dermott home, state police said.

Officers with the Dermott Police Department were sent around 5 p.m. Monday to 701 S. Melton St. and were told that a child's body was inside the family home, according to state police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Betty Adams, 39, was arrested by special agents and booked into the Chicot County jail at Lake Village, he said. She is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond, Sadler said.

The child's body, who has been identified as Justin Adams, was taken to the state Crime Lab, where the manner and cause of death will be determined, as well as when the death occurred, state police said.

Dermott is in southeastern Arkansas.

The investigation is ongoing.